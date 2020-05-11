BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on Michael Jordan: He Killed You With His Eyes

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski had just finished winning his first two national titles at Duke back in 1992, when he had the opportunity to go to Barcelona, Spain as an assistant on the USA Dream Team—the first Olympic basketball team to allow pro players on the roster.

With the ESPN documentary renewing interest in Michael Jordan, who was the star of the Dream Team, Krzyzewski was asked about his experience coaching Jordan on the Dream Team during a recent appearance on WIP Philadelphia radio.

“I shagged balls for him,” he joked. “Me and (Seton Hall coach and fellow assistant) PJ Carlesimo were rebounders for him. I said this: Of all the guys in our league—the ACC—of the last 40 years, the two best were Jordan and Len Bias, for me. In the pros, Michael and Kobe (Bryant) had the looks. They killed you with their eyes. And then they buried you with their bodies. He’s the best. He treated me with the ultimate class and dignity. We became friends during that time. He’s unbelievable. He controls his environment, whether it was on or off the court. A great player can create his or her own environment, if they do it the right way, and then that env was conducive to winning championships. In watching that, it proves again what I’d already thought about Michael. Unbelievable. Kobe, he’s right there. I’ve been so lucky to be Chuck Daly’s assistant with Lenny Wilkins and PJ Carlesimo with the Dream team and 15 years later, to start the journey with the U.S. team (as head coach). I’ve been really lucky to be able to spend time with that level of player.”

