Coach K, Team USA on Kobe Bryant's Death

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski issued a statement following the death of Kobe Bryant.

“We have tragically lost one of the greatest sports figures of our time with the passing of Kobe Bryant,” Coach K’s statement read. “He was an incredibly gifted person who was universally respected. He was in constant pursuit of doing something special and there will never be a greater warrior in our sport. I had the amazing honor of coaching Kobe in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, and I will always remember how much he cherished representing his country in a first-class manner playing the game he so loved. The game of basketball is better today because of Kobe, and he deserves eternal appreciation for that. This is a devastating loss, made even more tragic by the passing of his daughter, Gianna, and all others on board. The entire Krzyzewski family is saddened as we genuinely loved and admired Kobe. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Vanessa, their daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and the families of those involved.”

Krzyzewski recruited Bryant coming out of high school, before the future NBA superstar decided to bypass college and go straight to the NBA. Bryant has said that no one recruited him harder than Duke and Coach K, even after he announced that he was going pro. Bryant said in 2007 and 2017 that, had he gone to college, he would have played at Duke. (Although he’s also said in other interviews that he would have chosen UNC.)

Coach K got the chance to coach Bryant with the Team USA basketball team, and the pair won two gold medals together.

USA Basketball also issued a statement:

“USA Basketball has lost a real champion. Women's sports has lost one of their strongest advocates. Professional sports has lost a true legend who used his stature to make a difference in the world. Kobe viewed our women's athletes as role models for his daughter Gigi, for whom we are also grieving. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Vanessa, the rest of his family and the families of those who also were lost today.”

Wendell Moore Not Expected Back This Week

Freshman Wendell Moore has been out with a broken bone in his hand since Jan. 4. While Duke had the weekend off, with an ACC open date, it wasn't enough time to get Moore ready to return for this week's slate of games. Read more

Three Future Blue Devils Named McDonald's All-Americans

Three members of Duke's class of 2020 were named to the McDonald's All-American game, continuing a long streak of future Blue Devils being featured in the country's biggest high-school showcase event. Read more

Duke Lands Three 2021 Recruits

A weekend Junior Day at Duke helped jump start the Blue Devils 2021 recruiting. Three members of the class committed in a one-day period as Duke broke the ice with the next crop of players. The Blue Devils got commitments from a defensive end, linebacker and offensive lineman. Read more

Zion Williamson Scores 22 in NBA Debut

It took two-plus months and three quarters before NBA fans finally got to see the top pick in the draft playing at full strength. Zion Williamson had a slow start to his debut but erupted with 17 points in a row in the fourth quarter. Read more

Duke Gets Back on Winning Track With Rout of Miami

The Blue Devils snapped a two game winning streak with a 30-point rout of Miami, Duke's second 30-point win over the Hurricanes this month. Read more.

Duke Unveils 2020 Football Schedule

The Blue Devils face eight bowl teams and play on two weeknights in the 2020 football schedule, released on Wednesday. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Miami Update

Trevon Duval and Shavlik Randolph get passed, plus appearances on other lists by Tommy Amaker, Grant Hill and JJ Redick. Get the full report here

Miami at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Miami takes on Duke in a matchup of two teams on two-game ACC skids. We’ll have courtside updates all night.

Duke Hires Greg Frey as Offensive Line Coach

Duke confirmed the hiring, reported last week, of Greg Frey as the team's offensive line coach. Frey has coached line in the power five for 12 seasons and replaces Jim Bridge, who left for Memphis. Read more

Wendell Moore Still "a Few Weeks" From Return

Wendell Moore broke a bone in his hand on Jan. 4 and had surgery two days later. Two weeks into his recovery, he still has "a few weeks" to go. Read more

