Coach K on Playing Time: "They Get What They Deserve, Man"

With a young team, coach Mike Krzyzewski knows that some Duke players will have off nights, and he’ll adjust playing time accordingly.

“We’re going to get some inconsistencies,” he said, “and as a result—it’s not necessarily not having belief in someone—it’s tough to have a rotation, and you have to mix-and-match, like who’s having a good night and matchups defensively. That’s the way it’s got to be. We all haven’t played well at one time and that’s not surprising with a group that has not yet achieved.”

He isn’t concerned about players sulking due to a lack of playing time.

“They get what they deserve, man,” he said. “That’s easy. That’s easy. This is not a socialistic group here. It’s not everyone gets the same amount of playing time. No kid has ever been promised anything coming into our program—that they’re going to start or a number of shots—ever ever ever. I can always look at a group in the locker room and say, ‘It’s there for you. Go and get it.’ If a kid doesn’t get an opportunity, that’s different. All these kids have been given opportunities and will be given plenty of opportunities. We believe in all of them. They have to believe in themselves too.”

Krzyzewski praised his players’ attitudes. Even the ones who were having bad nights and weren’t playing were still supportive.

“They also have to have their teammates reinforce them,” Krzyzewski said. “They were great with Joey (Baker, who scored 16). They know Joey gave us a lift, and with J Gold (Jordan Goldwire). Wendell (Moore) didn’t play well, but he was supportive of those kids. He knows he’s going to play. Those other kids deserve to play more. They really deserved it.”