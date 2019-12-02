Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K on Playing Time: "They Get What They Deserve, Man"

ShawnKrest

With a young team, coach Mike Krzyzewski knows that some Duke players will have off nights, and he’ll adjust playing time accordingly.

“We’re going to get some inconsistencies,” he said, “and as a result—it’s not necessarily not having belief in someone—it’s tough to have a rotation, and you have to mix-and-match, like who’s having a good night and matchups defensively. That’s the way it’s got to be. We all haven’t played well at one time and that’s not surprising with a group that has not yet achieved.”

He isn’t concerned about players sulking due to a lack of playing time.

“They get what they deserve, man,” he said. “That’s easy. That’s easy. This is not a socialistic group here. It’s not everyone gets the same amount of playing time. No kid has ever been promised anything coming into our program—that they’re going to start or a number of shots—ever ever ever. I can always look at a group in the locker room and say, ‘It’s there for you. Go and get it.’ If a kid doesn’t get an opportunity, that’s different. All these kids have been given opportunities and will be given plenty of opportunities. We believe in all of them. They have to believe in themselves too.”

Krzyzewski praised his players’ attitudes. Even the ones who were having bad nights and weren’t playing were still supportive.

“They also have to have their teammates reinforce them,” Krzyzewski said. “They were great with Joey (Baker, who scored 16). They know Joey gave us a lift, and with J Gold (Jordan Goldwire). Wendell (Moore) didn’t play well, but he was supportive of those kids. He knows he’s going to play. Those other kids deserve to play more. They really deserved it.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: "We're Not a Top-5 Team. We May Not Be Top-25 Right Now"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke faces a tough week of games following last week's confidence-shaking loss. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils may not be a top 25 team right now. Watch

Too Little Too Late as Duke Beats Miami

ShawnKrest
0

Duke's offense got into gear in the fourth quarter of the final game, but as the Blue Devils put away Miami, their slim bowl hopes disappeared. Read more

Duke vs. Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Updates and analysis from Duke's Senior Day game against Miami.

Winthrop Coach: "You Can't Tiptoe Into the Lion's Den"

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey knew his chance to surprise Duke was gone when the Blue Devils were upset on Tuesday, so he got his team ready to out-tough them. Watch him discuss his game plan

Winthrop Coach to Krzyzewski: My Great Grandkids Will Know I Coached Against You Here

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey wasn't satisfied with his team's loss to Duke. He said they didn't come there to sight-see, and, in fact, he told his players not to take cell phone pictures in Cameron. Then he got the chance to meet Coach K. Watch

Cutcliffe: Preparing For Thanksgiving Week Games "Can't Be the Same Week"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke coach David Cutcliffe acknowledged that he needed to alter the team's schedule for Thanksgiving week, since there were no classes and the players were virtually alone on campus. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Koby Quansah

ShawnKrest
0

Duke linebacker Koby Quansah is the team's leading tackler and heart of the Blue Devil defense. He's preparing for his final home game as a Blue Devil and still isn't sure when the emotion of Senior Day will hit him. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Dylan Singleton

ShawnKrest
0

Duke starting safety and second leading tackler Dylan Singleton is ready for his final game at Wallace Wade Stadium. "It's a crazy moment." Watch

Duke Shakes Off Upset, Tops Winthrop

ShawnKrest
0

Duke went from No. 1 in the country to national punchline with its upset loss on Tuesday. On Friday, the team needed to heal its damaged confidence. Read more

Coach K Suffered Health Issue Prior to Stephen F. Austin Loss

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a shocking upset loss to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday. Following a win on Friday, coach Mike Krzyzewski said he suffered from some type of health issue that day and was "not himself" and "not good". Watch