Mike Krzyzewski on Turning Down NBA Offers

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been one of the most successful college basketball coaches in history. That success drew attention from the NBA, which made at least two high-profile overtures to Coach K during his career at Duke. In an appearance on WIP sports radio in Philadelphia, Krzyzewski talked about his chances to coach in the pros and why he stayed with the Blue Devils. He also revealed that former player Billy King reached out to him in 2003, when King was G.M. of the 76ers and coach Larry Brown resigned.

“I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “If you’re a successful coach or businessperson, you’re going to have opportunities. When professional opportunities occurred … I love Duke, in addition to college basketball. I love working at a university environment. You’re surrounded by great people, not just in sports. It has been proven to be pretty pure. It’s getting crazy now, but that was kind of (King) to even ask.”

Obviously, Krzyzewski turned down his former player’s offer. “I wasn’t interested in anything at that time,” he said. “Two times, I was pretty interested. In 1990, when Dave Gavitt took over the Boston Celtics, I did interview with them. And in 2005, with the Lakers, at the end of the day, I didn’t do it. Ironically, in 1990, when I didn’t do it, the next two years, we won our first two national championships. In 2005, when I didn’t accept the offer, a few months later, Jerry Colangelo offered me the opportunity to coach the national team as the first national team (permanent) coach. I was able to do that for 11 years. I got my NBA fix, so to speak. I’m really happy I got that.”

Duke Makes Top 10 Cut For Five-Star Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Duke was one of 10 schools selected by 5-star 2021 small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., who has begun to narrow his college search. The Blue Devils will need to beat out blue bloods Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina, among others.

ShawnKrest

Coach K Names His All-Time All-Defense Blue Devils Team

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been at Duke 40 years. He took the time to name his starting five for an all-time all-defense team at Duke, as well as his most-talented and most-accomplished Blue Devils players ever.

ShawnKrest

ADShelley

Duke Offers Three-Star 2021 Tackle Garner Langlo

Duke offered a scholarship to three-star tackle Garner Langlo, who plays on what may be the top offensive line in high school, with Power Five prospects at center and the other tackle spot. Duke will need to move past Auburn and Georgia Tech to land the tenacious run blocker.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Offensive Tackle Diego Pounds Has Duke Among Leaders

Three-star offensive tackle Diego Pounds has gained plenty of national attention at Raleigh's Millbrook High, garnering close to three dozen scholarship offers. He recently released his top 15 leaders, which includes Duke, along with some CFB Playoff regulars.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 3-Star 2021 Center Michael Myslinski

Three-star 2021 center Michael Myslinski is a mobile blocker with a mean streak who frequently drives his man out of frame in the highlight film. The son of former nine-year NFL vet and current Jaguars strength coach just picked up an offer from Duke.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Resuming College Sports For Some Teams

Coach Mike Krzyzewski discussed the difficulty of resuming college sports after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. With so many different schools and so many other concerns colleges need to address, he forsees the possibility that not all schools resume play at the same time.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on Jahlil Okafor's Personal Growth

Jahlil Okafor won a national title in his year at Duke. Then he went on to be drafted third overall by the 76ers, where he had legal troubles as a rookie. His former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski discusses his growth since then.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment

Former Blue Devil transfer Chase Jeter, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be trying to sell his old Duke jerseys, shorts, shoes and an ACC Tournament championship hat with the strand of net still attached.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on college choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler began a blog for Sports Illustrated, discussing his college decision, which is now down to five schools, including Duke.

ShawnKrest

julie iannuzzi

2021 Cornerback Brandon Johnson Commits to Duke

Three-star cornerback Brandon Johnson became the ninth member of Duke's 2021 recruiting class after committing to the Blue Devils. Johnson is a two-way player and also runs track for Newton-Conover High in North Carolina

ShawnKrest