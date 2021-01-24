HomeBasketballFootball
Watch: Coach K Takes Issue With Student Reporter's Question

Krzyzewski didn't want to discuss future after third straight loss
Duke lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling at Louisville, 70-65, to drop to 5-5 on the season—its worst start in more than 35 years. The game was close throughout, and Duke missed three potential go-ahead or game-tying shots in the final minute.

That led to an awkward moment with the media immediately afterward.

During coach Mike Krzyzewski’s postgame press conference, a student reporter from Duke’s newspaper, The Chronicle, asked Coach K a question, resulting in an exchange between the two.

“I’m just curious as to what the next step forward is for the team,” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, why don’t we just evaluate this game,” Krzyzewski said. “I’m not into what our next step forward is right now. We just finished a hard-fought game. I don’t know when … What’s your major?”

The reporter didn’t answer right away, so Krzyzewski asked again.

“What’s your major at Duke?” Coach K asked. When again, the reporter didn’t respond, he asked, “What’s your hardest class?”

“Econ,” the reporter answered.

“Say you just had the toughest econ test in the world,” Krzyzewski said, “and when you walked out, somebody asked you, ‘What’s your next step?’ See what I mean? Do you have some empathy?”

“Just give us time to evaluate this game,” he continued, “and then we’ll figure out—just like we always try to do—what the next step will be. The next step, obviously, will be to prepare for Georgia Tech. How we prepare for them—that’s what we’re going to have to figure out.”

