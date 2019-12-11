Duke Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Mike Krzyzewski Is Tenth Highest-Paid Coach In Sports

ShawnKrest

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is one of the highest paid coaches in U.S. sports, according to a new list released by Forbes Magazine.

Forbes released the top 20, all of whom make an average salary of at least $7.7 million a year. The magazine pointed out that at least a half dozen managers in European soccer make $20 million or more, so the list is just limited to American sports. Ten coaches on the list are in the NFL. Five coach in the NBA. Three college football coaches are on the list, along with two college basketball coaches. No NHL coaches or MLB managers made the cut. The top NHL coaching salary was $5 million, and the highest-paid baseball skipper earns $4.5 million.

Krzyzewski’s average contract value is $9 million, according to Forbes research. That puts him in tenth place on the list, tied with Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Here are the coaches ahead of Krzyzewski on the list:

1. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots, $12 million

2. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs, $11 million

2. (tie) Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks, $11 million

4. Doc Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers, $10 million

4. (tie) Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders, $10 million

6. Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints, $9.75 million

7. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors, $9.5 million

8. Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide, $9.4 million

9. Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers, $9.3 million

The other three coaches who can match Krzyzewski’s five championships (Belichick and Saban with six, Popovich with five) are all ahead of him on the list.

The college football coaches (Swinney and Saban) are the only ones ahead of Krzyzewski on the list who top his .768 career winning percentage.

Krzyzewski earns $400,000 more than the next college basketball coach on the list—Kentucky’s John Calipari.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Offers Charles Bediako, Kennedy Chandler

ShawnKrest

Duke is in the midst of 13 days between games, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski a chance to reach out to two juniors--center Charles Bediako and point guard Kennedy Chandler. Read more.

Duke's All Decade Team: Offense 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils had their best win-loss percentage in a half century over the last 10 years. Here's a look at the all-decade Duke team on offense. Read more.

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Win ACC Weekly Awards

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey won his second Freshman of the Week award this season, while Tre Jones shared the ACC Player of the Week honor. Read more.

Five Blue Devils Enter Transfer Portal

ShawnKrest

Six Duke underclassmen announced they were graduating early and went through Senior Day ceremonies last month. Five of them are contemplating graduate transfers and entered the NCAA portal. Read more.

Duke Defense and Special Teams: 2020 Outlook

ShawnKrest

The defense was the strength of Duke's team this year, but it wore down as the season went on. Most of of the key contributors are scheduled to return from a much-improved defense in 2019.

New Duke Lineup Broke Open Virginia Tech Game

ShawnKrest

Coach K unveiled a new lineup that hadn't been used yet this season late in the Virginia Tech game. All it did was go on a game-clinching 16-3 run. Read more on the best and worst lineups of the season.

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech

ShawnKrest

Some big names got passed in the ACC opener, including Jayson Tatum, Cam Reddish, Justise Winslow and Alex O'Connell's dad Dave. Read more

Duke Records Second Straight Road Win

ShawnKrest

Duke won its second true road game of the week, defeating Virginia Tech in its ACC conference opener. Injured freshman Cassius Stanley returned to the starting lineup. Read more.

Cassius Stanley Returns to Floor Three Weeks Early

ShawnKrest

Freshman was supposed to be out until Christmas with hamstring issue. Missed one game, seven days.

Duke at Virginia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Live updates and analysis from Duke's ACC opener in Blacksburg