The all-time winningest coach in Division I is preparing to coach his final season at Duke.

Duke men's head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in Division I men's history, plans to retire after the 2021-22 season, according to sources.

During Krzyzewski's tenure, Duke has won five national championships and reached 12 Final Fours. Since taking over in the 1980-81 season, Coack K has guided Duke to a 1,097-302 (.784) overall record and a 450-189 (.704) ACC record.

Early reports are that current Duke assistant Jon Scheyer will be named the head coach-in-waiting. Scheyer played for the Blue Devils from 2006-10 and has been on staff since 2013. When Steve Wojciechowski left, Scheyer was promoted to full assistant coach on April 18, 2014.

As a player at Duke, Scheyer played in 144 games, starting 108 of them. Over his career he averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. For his college career, Scheyer shot 40.6 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from three, and an astounding 86.1 percent from the free throw line.

Scheyer finished his senior year at Duke by winning the 2010 national championship over Butler in a game that is most remembered for Gordon Hayward's shot at the buzzer that just narrowly missed.

In his time at Duke, Krzyzewski has won 12 regular-season ACC championships and 15 conference tournament titles. 41 of his players have been first-round NBA selections, 28 of which were drafted in the lottery.

The Naismith Hall of Fame Duke coach currently has 97 NCAA tournament wins and 126 weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, both the most all-time.

Stadium was the first to report on Krzyzewski's retirement plans.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for all your information on the Duke head coach transition.