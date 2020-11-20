SI.com
Coach K Gives Update on Injuries to Matthew Hurt, Henry Coleman

ShawnKrest

Last week, Duke coaches confirmed that Matt Hurt and Henry Coleman had suffered injuries during practice. Hurt’s injury was unspecified, while Coleman had turned an ankle.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an update on the two injured Blue Devils in his appearance on the ACC coaches’ video conference.

Coach K said that Hurt’s injury was to his leg and called both players’ ailments “minor injuries,” proclaiming that the team was “healthy now.”

“We’ve had a couple minor injuries,” he said. “Matt Hurt had a minor leg injury. He would’ve been able to play after a couple days, but we decided to keep him out a week. We’re healthy now.”

Duke will have its third preseason scrimmage on Friday, airing it on the team’s YouTube channel as a replacement for the annual Countdown to Craziness season-opening event.

The scrimmage will include Duke’s planned gameday music, lighting and crowd noise, in the absence of fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“We had a day off (Thursday), and then (Friday) we’ll have like a simulated scrimmage, intrasquad, to test our environment we’re in,” Krzyzewski said. “Our people have done a good job in making Cameron look fairly good. I’m excited to get going.”

Obviously, there’s uncertainty surrounding the season, with COVID cases increasing and college football games—including Duke’s scheduled game with Wake on Saturday—being postponed or cancelled in large numbers due to outbreaks.

“I think everyone will just have to navigate this on a game-by-game basis,” Coach K said. “It may not be fun, but that’s the way it is.”

Basketball

