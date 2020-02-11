Coach K "Wants More" From Duke Fans After Win

In a recent Duke home game, coach Mike Krzyzewski told the Cameron Crazies to “shut up,” approaching the student section at halftime to scold them for a chant directed at Pitt coach and former Blue Devil Jeff Capel.

After finding out the chant was positive toward Capel, Krzyzewski apologized to the students in his postgame press conference and in person the following day.

After three games on the road, Duke returned home to Cameron Indoor Stadium for Monday’s 70-65 win over Florida State, and Coach K again took issue with the fans, gesturing at them following the game.

When asked what the gesture meant, he said he wanted the fans “to know what the hell happened.”

Krzyzewski felt that the fans weren’t appreciative enough of Duke’s win over the No. 8 Seminoles.

“Y’know, c’mon,” he said. “Not that they weren’t good, but c’mon. C’mon. We have a really young team. They’re playing against a top 10 team, a team that can win the Final Four, after just winning (at UNC). C’mon.”

“We don’t go to the supermarket and buy these things,” Coach K said of the win. “Y’know, and they weren’t bad … but you’ve got to be even more hungry. You’ve got to be even more appreciative … not of me. I don’t need that. I’ve got everything I want with my team … I've got everything. These kids—it’s their first time, and they’re young, and they just fought like crazy. There should be standing ovations. They should be going nuts. Not that they’re not.

"We’ve been spoiled to watch Zion (Williamson) and (Jayson) Tatum and (Marvin) Bagley and all those guys play. That’s not who we have. We have an old-fashioned team that needs for everybody to be hungry. Again, that’s not to say our fans … they’re accustomed to outstanding, and this team is trying to be. Just don’t get on the ride at the end. Be on the ride the whole way. The students, the line monitors and all that, they’ve been spectacular. They work with my daughter Debbie, who’s an assistant A.D.”

Coach K wanted to make sure his remarks weren’t misinterpreted.

“When I say this, some of you are gonna put out that I’m knocking the fans and that. Try to listen to what I’m saying, okay? They’re good. We just needed more. Just more. I don’t need it. It’d be good for my guys. That’s all. That’s why I did that. I hope you don’t take it that I was taking bows.”

Krzyzewski then praised Duke’s effort in the game.

“I love my team. I love my guys. They’re 18, 19, 20. These guys are developing, man. They were terrific tonight. Not many teams would’ve won tonight, after Saturday. I’m so damn proud of them, man. I wish you could feel what I feel. I wish you … I hope that in your jobs, you could have a moment where you feel as fulfilled and proud as I do of this group. It’s one of the joys of coaching. You get your moment through them.”