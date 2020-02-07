BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cole Anthony: This Is the Biggest Stage in College Basketball

ShawnKrest

Cole Anthony knows that UNC hasn’t had the most successful season so far, but he also knows that beating Duke can cure a lot of ills.

“We play well as a team this next game, people are going to forget about that last loss. They’re only going to worry about this game,” he said.

Anthony missed more than a month following a procedure on his knee. As a player expected to be selected in the lottery of the NBA Draft later this year, Anthony might have considered sitting out the rest of the year to make sure his knee was at 100 percent for the draft preparation process. Instead, he returned to the floor.

“I owed my brothers more,” he said. “I owed them way more than I’d left.”

Plus, sitting out would mean missing the Duke game.

“This is the biggest stage you could possibly be on in college basketball,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to play on this?”

Despite the hype around the rivalry, he’s focused on the game plan.

“How can we win this game?” he said. “I don’t want to let my brothers down. I want to do everything I can.”

The team hasn’t discussed the rivalry among itself or what to expect in the first Duke game for many players on the roster.

“We haven’t really talked much about it,” he said. “We’ve really just been focused on us our team as a unit. We haven’t really been worried about everyone else. The more we just get in tune with ourselves, the better we’ll become.”

Anthony will be matched up against Duke point guard Tre Jones, but he hasn’t been focusing on Jones. “I have individually just been scouting the Duke team as a whole. They’re all threats, so we’re just doing all we can.”

Anthony didn’t follow the rivalry closely growing up. “Honestly, the only Duke-Carolina game I remember watching is the one I went to last year, when they played. Just seeing them win here, that was awesome. I wasn’t even playing, but I just felt in the game at that moment.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC-Duke 1920 Throwback Jerseys Met With Horror From Both Fanbases

It's tough to get UNC and Duke fans to agree on anything, especially during rivalry week, but the 1920 throwback jerseys the two teams will wear seem to have accomplished it as both fanbases reacted with horror. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Roy Williams on Recruiting and Defending Duke's Vernon Carey

Roy Williams recruited Duke center Vernon Carey, as well as Blue Devil's forward Matthew Hurt. He also has a plan for trying to defend Duke's big man. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Playing Duke: I Can't Say Anything Until You've Done It

UNC coach Roy Williams doesn't have a lot of advice to give his young team about playing Duke. Only four players have been on the floor for a Duke game before, and, outside of Garrison Brooks, UNC has 19 minutes of playing experience against the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams: Duke's Vernon Carey Played Post "A Lot" In High School

Since the start of the season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has said that Vernon Carey is learning the post after literally never playing it in high school. As UNC prepares to face Duke, coach Roy Williams, who recruited Carey, said he played it "a lot. He killed people." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Clemson transfer Chase Brice

Chase Brice transferred from Clemson to Duke. While he won't be able to participate in spring practice, David Cutcliffe plans to get him involved. Listen

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Incoming Transfer Devery Hamilton

Duke added an incoming transfer from Stanford in offensive lineman Devery Hamilton. While Hamilton played several positions on the line, David Cutcliffe is confident he'll be a tackle for Duke. Listen

ShawnKrest

Report: An'Darius Coffey Signs With Duke

Duke added another recruit to its 2020 class when three-star athlete An'Darius Coffey donned a Duke hat at his school signing ceremony. Coffey reportedly has signed his letter of intent and is expected to play defensive back with the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Addison Penn, Possible Additions to Duke's 2020 Class

Coach David Cutcliffe discussed Duke's lone signee on the Feb. 5 signing day, center Addison Penn, but he also left open the possibility of adding to the class. Cutcliffe also updated Mark Gilbert's injury situation. Listen

ShawnKrest