SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Countdown to Craziness: Virtual Live Blog

ShawnKrest

Duke will not be able to hold its annual Countdown to Craziness this season, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2020-21 Blue Devils are being introduced virtually.

Duke's "Countdown: The Movie" has just begun on the Blue Devils' YouTube channel.

Coach K just gave a recorded introduction that ended with him saying, "Listen, share, work, win, win. Be Duke."

JJ Redick is our virtual host. He said he was the best Duke could do, since Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson are busy doing commercials.

Redick introduces a funny video of Coach K learning to do TikTok, saying that back in his day, K would make the players do a brutal film session immediately after Countdown. Now he's learning TIkTok.

Later tonight, we'll get to see how Cameron will be fitted out during the pandemic, including the "scheme" Coach K mentioned that will be used in place of having Cameron Crazies in person.

Duke will also play a blue-white scrimmage.

The players are now watching classic Duke highlights and practicing their play-by-play skills. This is common during the early moments of Countdown--before the players take the court, there are typically goofy videos of the players to keep the fans entertained.

Krzyzewski said there would also be an anthem singer tonight, as well as intros and a simulated time out as he tries to give the team the full gameday experience.

The experience will not include cardboard cutouts of fans--a staple in pandemic arenas and stadiums. Carlos Boozer hinted that Cameron might use something more similar to the virtual fans that were used in the NBA Bubble

Intro time: DJ Steward comes out to G Herbo's Who Run It

Jalen Johnson gets Meek Mills' Dream's & Nightmares

Henry Coleman: Savage's Swing

Jeremy Roach: Relentless by Gunna

Mark Williams: The Bigger Picture by Lil Baby

I am totally Shazaaming these ...

Jaemyn Brakefield: Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake (They just did a video of this song that featured Coach K lip synching to Drake)

Matthew Hurt: Celebration Station by Lil Uzi Vert

They are not dancing on court like they do at Countdown. These are all pre-recorded dances.

Wendell Moore Jr.: Practice by DaBaby

Michael Savarino: Never Say Never by Justin Bieber

Keenan Worthington: Give me everything by Pitbull

Joey Baker: If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) by Nas

Mike Buckmire: Prices by Lil Uzi Vert

Patrick Tape: Mystery by Big Stove

Jordan Goldwire: Franchise by Travis Scott

Due to social distancing, the team poster (traditionally unveiled at Coutdown) features cartoon super hero versions of each player instead of the usual group photo

I'll go through each of them, since some of them are pretty funny and, apparently, we aren't going to get to see the scrimage after all

DJ Steward is the super hero GVO. He's dressed in all white and ... I'm not sure what his power is.

Jalen Johnson is Aviator

Henry Coleman is my favorite. He's Hank the Tank and inexplicably is carrying a shark on his shoulders.

coleman hank

He took teammates on a fishing trip over the summer, so ... maybe that explains the shark?

Jeremy Roach is Bolt

Mark Williams is Super Stretch and is apparently big enough to reject the moon as it orbits by. Needless to say, the big-man heroes are much more fun than the guards.

Jaemyn Brakefield gets Wolverine claws and is the Slasher

Matthew Hurt is Iceman

Wendell Moore is Sir Dubs and has some type of laser cannon for a right arm

Michael Savarino is The Source and has lightning bolts shooting from his hands, although they only seem to come out when he slaps the floor?

Keenan Worthington is The Sentinel and has a giant walking stick to help him stop people.

Joey Baker is Bullzeye and shoots Blue Devil tridents with a bow

Mike Buckmire is Professor B and has multiple arms, like the Indian god Durga

Patrick Tape is Visionar and has a crystal ball that floats.

Jordan Goldwire is Multiplier and can make dozens of clones of himself

And ... we're done? I guess they aren't going to show the scrimmage, or anything from Cameron, live.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Cardboard Fans In Cameron

Duke already announced that there would be no fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium to start the year. Coach K says that extends to cardboard cutouts of fans as well. Instead, Duke will unveil a "scheme" to simulate the Crazies on Friday night

ShawnKrest

Coach K Gives Update on Injuries to Matthew Hurt, Henry Coleman

Matthew Hurt and Henry Coleman suffered injuries last week. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski updated their status and gave more details about Hurt's ailment, which had previously been undisclosed

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt Named to Naismith Award Watch List

Duke is one of two teams with at least three players named to the watch list for the Naismith player of the year award. Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore Jr. and Jalen Johnson were all named to the watch list

ShawnKrest

Coach K Has Concerns Over Holding NCAA Tournament at One Site

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski isn't convinced that holding the NCAA tournament at one site is a good idea. He isn't sure how the logistics will work. Coach K also wants the NCAA to consider starting the season later to make sure the tourney is played in the first place

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley Drafted by Pacers

Duke one-and-done freshman Cassius Stanley became the third Blue Devil selected in the 2020 NBA Draft when he was taken by the Indiana Pacers with the 54th pick

ShawnKrest

Duke's Tre Jones Drafted by San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 11th pick of the second round, number 41 overall, becoming the second Blue Devil selected in this year's draft.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey Drafted by Charlotte Hornets

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. was taken by the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick of the second round, No. 32 overall. It's the latest the first Blue Devil player has been drafted since the 2010 draft

ShawnKrest

Final Duke NBA Draft Preview: Where Do Vernon Carey, Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley Go?

Before the NBA Draft begins, we take one last look at the latest mocks to see where Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley are expected to go. All have been mocked as high as mid-first round but all are now hoping to hear their name in the first

ShawnKrest

Chris Carrawell: Wendell Moore "Has Been Tremendous"

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. has improved over the offseason and is more confident, assistant Chris Carrawell says. Carrawell adds that "in my day," Moore's freshman year would have had him on magazine covers entering this season

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Called Off

The ACC announced late Tuesday night that Saturday's game between Wake Forest and Duke "will not be played" due to a COVID outbreak on the Demon Deacons. There appears to be no time when the game can be made up

ShawnKrest