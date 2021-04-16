Daniel Jones' Brother, Bates, Joins Blue Devils

Duke basketball added a graduate transfer to its 2021-22 roster when Davidson’s Bates Jones chose to spend his last year of college eligibility with the Blue Devils.

Jones came off the bench for the Wildcats, starting five of his 96 games played over four years. He averaged 1.7 points for his career, 2.6 as a senior in 12.7 minutes per game. Bates also averaged 2.6 rebounds as a senior and 1.9 for his career.

The 6-foot-8, 225 pounder will provide depth and size for the Blue Devils, who lost power forwards Patrick Tape and Jaemyn Brakefield to transfer and power forward Matthew Hurt to the NBA Draft.

Jones is using the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all players this year and will be a “super senior” with the Blue Devils.

The Jones family is very tightly entwined with Duke athletics. His sister Ruthie starts for Duke’s women’s soccer team as the goalkeeper. His older brother, Daniel Jones, was Duke’s starting quarterback for three years before leaving school after his junior year to be drafted in the first round by the New York Giants.

Baker becomes the ninth scholarship player on Duke’s roster for next season. Rising sophomores Mark Williams and Henry Coleman will provide size at center and power forward, respectively, as will incoming freshman power forward Paolo Banchero.

At wing, Duke will have senior Joey Baker and incoming freshman AJ Griffin, while junior Wendell Moore Jr., sophomore Jeremy Roach and incoming freshman Trevor Keels will be in the backcourt.

Walk-ons Michael Savarino and Keenan Worthington round out the current roster at guard and forward, respectively. Duke is also pursuing other transfer and recruit options to fill out the lineup.