Danny Manning: Wake Needed "More of Everything" Against Duke

Wake Forest coach Danny Manning couldn’t pinpoint one area where the Demon Deacons struggled in their 90-59 loss at Duke.

“I wanted more of everything,” he said. “Whether it was production from the bench, production from the starters, energy level, attention to detail, everything and that was the reason for (changing the lineup in the second half). I thought the group that came in gave us some good energy, gave us a little burst, but we needed that for the duration of the game, not in a short period of time.”

Wake held center Vernon Carey to eight points and six rebounds, although he didn’t play the last 9:32 of the blowout.

“I don’t know about the ‘holding (Carey) check’ piece,” Manning said. “He was definitely somebody on our scouting report we paid a lot of attention to. He’s a load. He’s really talented. I think also tonight was a night when they shot the ball really well from three. Especially in that first half, they had a lot of guys knock down some shots and do some good things. His presence was there. Part of the reason they got some of those shots was because of the attention we placed upon him, wanting to make sure he saw a crowded house when he caught the ball.”

There wasn’t much Manning could tell his team at halftime, with Wake already trailing by 26.

“In a game like that, when the point spread is that wide, you’re looking for a spark,” he said. “You’re looking for a juice. That’s what you’re looking for at that point. It’s just go out there. We’re going to pick up in man. We’re going to extend the defensive pressure. Offensively, let’s run our stuff. Let’s be aggressive and try to get paint touches and then get to the free throw line.”