Danny Manning: Wake Needed "More of Everything" Against Duke

ShawnKrest

Wake Forest coach Danny Manning couldn’t pinpoint one area where the Demon Deacons struggled in their 90-59 loss at Duke.

“I wanted more of everything,” he said. “Whether it was production from the bench, production from the starters, energy level, attention to detail, everything and that was the reason for (changing the lineup in the second half). I thought the group that came in gave us some good energy, gave us a little burst, but we needed that for the duration of the game, not in a short period of time.”

Wake held center Vernon Carey to eight points and six rebounds, although he didn’t play the last 9:32 of the blowout.

“I don’t know about the ‘holding (Carey) check’ piece,” Manning said. “He was definitely somebody on our scouting report we paid a lot of attention to. He’s a load. He’s really talented. I think also tonight was a night when they shot the ball really well from three. Especially in that first half, they had a lot of guys knock down some shots and do some good things. His presence was there. Part of the reason they got some of those shots was because of the attention we placed upon him, wanting to make sure he saw a crowded house when he caught the ball.”

There wasn’t much Manning could tell his team at halftime, with Wake already trailing by 26.

“In a game like that, when the point spread is that wide, you’re looking for a spark,” he said. “You’re looking for a juice. That’s what you’re looking for at that point. It’s just go out there. We’re going to pick up in man. We’re going to extend the defensive pressure. Offensively, let’s run our stuff. Let’s be aggressive and try to get paint touches and then get to the free throw line.”

Basketball

Coach K: Tre Jones Best in Country at Passing Ahead

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said point guard Tre Jones was "spectacular" in the win over Wake Forest. Coach K said Jones is the best in the country at passing ahead and throwing the deep ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Australian Wildfires: I Just Feel a Bit Helpless

Jack White is from Australia, and the wildfires are currently about an hour from his hometown, which isn't far, especially for someone half a world away. Read more and watch

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Duke Jumped on Us Early

Duke made its first four shots and grabbed the first seven rebounds of the game to build an early lead, and Wake Forest never recovered. Watch Wake coach Danny Manning discuss the loss.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Wake Forest Update

Austin Rivers and Gary Trent Jr. both got passed on the Duke Scoring List. Plus all-time greats Johnny Dawkins, Tommy Amaker and Grant Hill all fell on other lists. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Brotherhood Uniforms Were Designed By Nolan Smith

Duke's new Brotherhood uniforms were unveiled on Saturday night, and senior captain Jack White dropped a bombshell, informing the media that the new look was designed by former player and current assistant Nolan Smith. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Rolls Over Wake Forest at Cameron

Duke moved to 5-0 on the ACC season with a lopsided win over Wake Forest, beating an ACC foe by 30 for the third time in the last four games. Tre Jones started the scoring and got the Blue Devils rolling. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wake Forest at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Wake Forest travels to Duke looking to finish the job this year after very nearly upsetting the Blue Devils at Cameron last season. Duke point guard Tre Jones promises the Blue Devils will be ready and "hungrier" this time around. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night.

ShawnKrest

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

Wake nearly upset Duke at Cameron last season, but Tre Jones said the Blue Devils will be ready this time around. "We have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year." Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on Vernon Carey: "Pretty Much Unstoppable"

Duke point guard Tre Jones said that it took awhile in preseason practice for Vernon Carey Jr. to stop "floating around" on the perimeter and establish himself in the post. Since then? Jones called him "dominant" and "unstoppable." Watch

ShawnKrest