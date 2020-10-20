DJ Steward on Which Duke Vets Have Impressed and Whose Shoe Game Is Best

Freshman guard DJ Steward has only been with the Blue Devils for about two months, but he’s got a good sense of Duke’s team for the upcoming season.

“The character of the team—we have lot of people that show emotion out there on the court,” he said. “Positive guys. There are a lot of players who smile when they play. Just great guys, overall. I know we’re going to play together as one and come together for a common goal.”

Steward has been impressed by a pair of Duke veterans.

“Matt Hurt and J-Gold (Jordan Goldwire),” he said. “Matt Hurt is a really good player. He’s definitely gotten a lot better, according to what Coach K has said. He’s an amazing shooter, an amazing scorer. I’m excited to see what he does this year.”

Steward has also been learning from the senior point guard.

“J-Gold has been leading for us, as well,” he said. “Really defending, handling the ball without having any turnovers. He’s been really big for us. He’s also been pretty much leading me on the court, telling me where to go, telling me how Duke’s going to be, how we’re going to play.”

Off the court, another veteran teammate has impressed him

“Wendell (Moore Jr.),” Steward said. “His shoe game is extremely crazy. The first day coming in to the Washington Duke (Inn, where the team is staying), it was just like a pile of shoes stacked up. I was like, ‘Wow. I had no clue we could bring that many shoes and clothes.’”