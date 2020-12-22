NBA Blue Devils: 2020-21 Season Primer

It's hard to keep track of all 27 Duke Basketball alums in the NBA and who they each play for, so we've taken care of it for you.

Just over two months ago, on October 11, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game Six of the NBA Finals to conclude the 2019-20 season. When the Warriors and Nets tip-off the season today (Tuesday, December 22; 7:00pm ET; TNT), it will have been just 72 days from the end of the previous season to the outset of the new one.

For reference, the 2018-19 season ended on June 13 and the 2019-20 season started on October 22. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s a 133-day break; almost double the amount of rest the players got this offseason.

Regardless, the regular season is indeed upon us. Teams have completed their slate of preseason games (up to four) in preparation.

27 different Blue Devils are on NBA rosters to begin the season. This total is second only to Kentucky’s 31 NBA players, but more than doubles the third place Tar Heels (12 players on NBA rosters).

Here’s a brief look at each Blue Devil in the NBA, what team he is playing for this season, his preseason stats, and the information for his first regular season game.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Grayson Allen | Memphis Grizzlies

Preseason averages:



4 G | 20.5 MIN | 9.5 PTS | 37.5% FG | 42.3% 3FG | 75.0% FT | 3.3 REB | 0.8 AST | 1.3 STL | 0.0 BLK | 1.0 TO | +7.5 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm

Marvin Bagley III | Sacramento Kings

Preseason averages:

2 G | 16.7 MIN | 7.5 PTS | 63.6% FG | 0.0% 3FG | 25.0% FT | 3.5 REB | 0.0 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 1.5 TO | -9.0 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Denver Nuggets | 9:00pm

RJ Barrett | New York Knicks

Preseason averages:

4 G | 30.7 MIN | 17.8 PTS | 50.9% FG | 12.5% 3FG | 86.7% FT | 5.0 REB | 2.0 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 2.5 TO | +14.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Indiana Pacers | 7:00pm

Marques Bolden | Cleveland Cavaliers

Preseason averages:

4 G | 15.4 MIN | 5.0 PTS | 47.4% FG | N/A 3FG | 100% FT | 3.8 REB | 0.0 AST | 0.0 STL | 1.3 BLK | 0.5 TO | -11.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Charlotte Hornets | 7:00pm

Vernon Carey, Jr. | Charlotte Hornets

Preseason averages:

2 G | 3.1 MIN | 1.5 PTS | 50.0% FG | N/A 3FG | 50.0% FT | 0.5 REB | 0.5 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 0.0 TO | -0.5 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Cleveland Cavaliers | 7:00pm

Wendell Carter, Jr. | Chicago Bulls

Preseason averages:

4 G | 22.5 MIN | 6.3 PTS | 31.4% FG | 6.3% 3FG | 100% FT | 6.3 REB | 3.5 AST | 0.3 STL | 0.8 BLK | 1.0 TO | -2.8 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Atlanta Hawks | 8:00pm

Quinn Cook | Los Angeles Lakers

Preseason averages:

4 G | 20.4 MIN | 8.8 PTS | 43.3% FG | 46.7% 3FG | 100% FT | 2.3 REB | 3.8 AST | 0.8 STL | 0.0 BLK | 0.8 TO | +3.3 +/-

First regular season game: Tuesday, December 22 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | TNT

Seth Curry | Philadelphia 76ers

Preseason averages:

2 G | 23.3 MIN | 7.5 PTS | 37.5% FG | 16.7% 3FG | 100% FT | 3.0 REB | 1.5 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.5 BLK | 2.5 TO | -2.5 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Washington Wizards | 7:00pm

Harry Giles | Portland Trail Blazers

Preseason averages:

4 G | 21.5 MIN | 10.8 PTS | 51.5% FG | 25.0% 3FG | 80.0% FT | 9.0 REB | 1.5 AST | 1.5 STL | 0.8 BLK | 1.0 TO | -5.5 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Utah Jazz | 10:00pm

Rodney Hood | Portland Trail Blazers

Preseason averages:

3 G | 13.1 MIN | 3.0 PTS | 25.0% FG | 33.3% 3FG | 100.0% FT | 1.0 REB | 3.0 AST | 0.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 0.3 TO | -6.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Utah Jazz | 10:00pm

Brandon Ingram | New Orleans Pelicans

Preseason averages:

2 G | 27.9 MIN | 16.5 PTS | 39.1% FG | 33.3% 3FG | 92.3% FT | 4.5 REB | 4.5 AST | 1.5 STL | 0.5 BLK | 2.5 TO | +3.5 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Toronto Raptors | 7:30pm

Kyrie Irving | Brooklyn Nets

Preseason averages:

2 G | 22.7 MIN | 17.5 PTS | 58.3% FG | 55.6% 3FG | 50.0% FT | 4.0 REB | 4.5 AST | 1.5 STL | 1.0 BLK | 2.0 TO | 18.5 +/-

First regular season game: Tuesday, December 22 | vs. Golden State Warriors | 7:00pm | TNT

Frank Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Preseason averages:

3 G | 20.1 MIN | 12.3 PTS | 50.0% FG | 50.0% 3FG | 75.0% FT | 2.0 REB | 1.0 AST | 0.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 2.0 TO | -1.0 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Houston Rockets | :00pm

Tre Jones | San Antonio Spurs

Preseason averages:

3 G | 7.8 MIN | 1.3 PTS | 20.0% FG | N/A 3FG | 40.0% FT | 1.0 REB | 1.7 AST | 0.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 0.3 TO | -7.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Memphis Grizzlies | 8:00pm

Tyus Jones | Memphis Grizzlies

Preseason averages:

4 G | 16.4 MIN | 5.5 PTS | 28.6% FG | 18.8% 3FG | 100.0% FT | 2.3 REB | 3.3 AST | 1.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 0.8 TO | +1.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm

Luke Kennard | Los Angeles Clippers

Preseason averages:

3 G | 19.1 MIN | 7.3 PTS | 42.1% FG | 50.0% 3FG | 100.0% FT | 3.0 REB | 1.7 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.3 BLK | 1.0 TO | -9.7 +/-

First regular season game: Tuesday, December 22 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | TNT

Jahlil Okafor | Detroit Pistons

Preseason averages:

4 G | 20.2 MIN | 6.8 PTS | 60.0% FG | N/A 3FG | 60.0% FT | 5.5 REB | 0.8 AST | 0.5 STL | 0.0 BLK | 2.3 TO | +0.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Minnesota Timberwolves | 8:00pm

Jabari Parker | Sacramento Kings

Preseason averages:

1 G | 6.3 MIN | 3.0 PTS | 25.0% FG | 33.3% 3FG | N/A FT | 4.0 REB | 0.0 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 2.0 TO | -4.0 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Denver Nuggets | 9:00pm

Mason Plumlee | Detroit Pistons

Preseason averages:

4 G | 21.4 MIN | 5.0 PTS | 60.0% FG | N/A 3FG | 40.0% FT | 4.8 REB | 1.8 AST | 1.8 STL | 0.3 BLK | 1.3 TO | +1.5 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm

Cam Reddish | Atlanta Hawks

Preseason averages:

3 G | 22.4 MIN | 14.3 PTS | 44.0% FG | 38.5% 3FG | 94.1% FT | 5.0 REB | 2.3 AST | 1.7 STL | 0.0 BLK | 3.3 TO | -14.0 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Chicago Bulls | 8:00pm

JJ Redick | New Orleans Pelicans

Preseason averages:

1 G | 19.2 MIN | 18.0 PTS | 66.7% FG | 60.0% 3FG | 75.0% FT | 1.0 REB | 0.0 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 0.0 TO | +10.0 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Toronto Raptors | 7:30pm

Austin Rivers | New York Knicks

Preseason averages:

- Missed the preseason with a groin injury

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Indiana Pacers | 7:00pm

Cassius Stanley | Indiana Pacers

Preseason averages:

3 G | 14.7 MIN | 7.3 PTS | 42.9% FG | 25.0% 3FG | 66.7% FT | 3.3 REB | 0.7 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 1.0 TO | -11.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. New York Knicks | 7:00pm

Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Preseason averages:

2 G | 24.3 MIN | 14.5 PTS | 30.0% FG | 15.4% 3FG | 69.2% FT | 6.0 REB | 2.5 AST | 1.0 STL | 1.0 BLK | 2.5 TO | +4.0 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Milwaukee Bucks | 7:30pm | TNT

Gary Trent, Jr. | Portland Trail Blazers

Preseason averages:

4 G | 29.9 MIN | 14.8 PTS | 37.3% FG | 43.5% 3FG | 55.6% FT | 1.8 REB | 1.8 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 0.5 TO | -9.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Utah Jazz | 10:00pm

Zion Williamson | New Orleands Peclians

Preseason averages:

2 G | 33.5 MIN | 28.5 PTS | 57.1% FG | 0.0% 3FG | 77.3% FT | 10.0 REB | 2.0 AST | 0.5 STL | 0.5 BLK | 3.5 TO | +11.0 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Toronto Raptors | 7:30pm

Justise Winslow | Memphis Grizzlies

Preseason averages:

4 G | 25.4 MIN | 8.8 PTS | 3.8% FG | 0.0% 3FG | 62.5% FT | 4.5 REB | 5.5 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 3.8 TO | -1.3 +/-

First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm

Enjoy the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for all your Duke NBA coverage this year.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @Duke_Maven | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!