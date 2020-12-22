NBA Blue Devils: 2020-21 Season Primer
Just over two months ago, on October 11, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game Six of the NBA Finals to conclude the 2019-20 season. When the Warriors and Nets tip-off the season today (Tuesday, December 22; 7:00pm ET; TNT), it will have been just 72 days from the end of the previous season to the outset of the new one.
For reference, the 2018-19 season ended on June 13 and the 2019-20 season started on October 22. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s a 133-day break; almost double the amount of rest the players got this offseason.
Regardless, the regular season is indeed upon us. Teams have completed their slate of preseason games (up to four) in preparation.
27 different Blue Devils are on NBA rosters to begin the season. This total is second only to Kentucky’s 31 NBA players, but more than doubles the third place Tar Heels (12 players on NBA rosters).
Here’s a brief look at each Blue Devil in the NBA, what team he is playing for this season, his preseason stats, and the information for his first regular season game.
Note: all times listed are Eastern.
Grayson Allen | Memphis Grizzlies
Preseason averages:
4 G | 20.5 MIN | 9.5 PTS | 37.5% FG | 42.3% 3FG | 75.0% FT | 3.3 REB | 0.8 AST | 1.3 STL | 0.0 BLK | 1.0 TO | +7.5 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm
Marvin Bagley III | Sacramento Kings
Preseason averages:
2 G | 16.7 MIN | 7.5 PTS | 63.6% FG | 0.0% 3FG | 25.0% FT | 3.5 REB | 0.0 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 1.5 TO | -9.0 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Denver Nuggets | 9:00pm
RJ Barrett | New York Knicks
Preseason averages:
4 G | 30.7 MIN | 17.8 PTS | 50.9% FG | 12.5% 3FG | 86.7% FT | 5.0 REB | 2.0 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 2.5 TO | +14.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Indiana Pacers | 7:00pm
Marques Bolden | Cleveland Cavaliers
Preseason averages:
4 G | 15.4 MIN | 5.0 PTS | 47.4% FG | N/A 3FG | 100% FT | 3.8 REB | 0.0 AST | 0.0 STL | 1.3 BLK | 0.5 TO | -11.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Charlotte Hornets | 7:00pm
Vernon Carey, Jr. | Charlotte Hornets
Preseason averages:
2 G | 3.1 MIN | 1.5 PTS | 50.0% FG | N/A 3FG | 50.0% FT | 0.5 REB | 0.5 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 0.0 TO | -0.5 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Cleveland Cavaliers | 7:00pm
Wendell Carter, Jr. | Chicago Bulls
Preseason averages:
4 G | 22.5 MIN | 6.3 PTS | 31.4% FG | 6.3% 3FG | 100% FT | 6.3 REB | 3.5 AST | 0.3 STL | 0.8 BLK | 1.0 TO | -2.8 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Atlanta Hawks | 8:00pm
Quinn Cook | Los Angeles Lakers
Preseason averages:
4 G | 20.4 MIN | 8.8 PTS | 43.3% FG | 46.7% 3FG | 100% FT | 2.3 REB | 3.8 AST | 0.8 STL | 0.0 BLK | 0.8 TO | +3.3 +/-
First regular season game: Tuesday, December 22 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | TNT
Seth Curry | Philadelphia 76ers
Preseason averages:
2 G | 23.3 MIN | 7.5 PTS | 37.5% FG | 16.7% 3FG | 100% FT | 3.0 REB | 1.5 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.5 BLK | 2.5 TO | -2.5 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Washington Wizards | 7:00pm
Harry Giles | Portland Trail Blazers
Preseason averages:
4 G | 21.5 MIN | 10.8 PTS | 51.5% FG | 25.0% 3FG | 80.0% FT | 9.0 REB | 1.5 AST | 1.5 STL | 0.8 BLK | 1.0 TO | -5.5 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Utah Jazz | 10:00pm
Rodney Hood | Portland Trail Blazers
Preseason averages:
3 G | 13.1 MIN | 3.0 PTS | 25.0% FG | 33.3% 3FG | 100.0% FT | 1.0 REB | 3.0 AST | 0.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 0.3 TO | -6.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Utah Jazz | 10:00pm
Brandon Ingram | New Orleans Pelicans
Preseason averages:
2 G | 27.9 MIN | 16.5 PTS | 39.1% FG | 33.3% 3FG | 92.3% FT | 4.5 REB | 4.5 AST | 1.5 STL | 0.5 BLK | 2.5 TO | +3.5 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Toronto Raptors | 7:30pm
Kyrie Irving | Brooklyn Nets
Preseason averages:
2 G | 22.7 MIN | 17.5 PTS | 58.3% FG | 55.6% 3FG | 50.0% FT | 4.0 REB | 4.5 AST | 1.5 STL | 1.0 BLK | 2.0 TO | 18.5 +/-
First regular season game: Tuesday, December 22 | vs. Golden State Warriors | 7:00pm | TNT
Frank Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Preseason averages:
3 G | 20.1 MIN | 12.3 PTS | 50.0% FG | 50.0% 3FG | 75.0% FT | 2.0 REB | 1.0 AST | 0.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 2.0 TO | -1.0 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Houston Rockets | :00pm
Tre Jones | San Antonio Spurs
Preseason averages:
3 G | 7.8 MIN | 1.3 PTS | 20.0% FG | N/A 3FG | 40.0% FT | 1.0 REB | 1.7 AST | 0.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 0.3 TO | -7.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Memphis Grizzlies | 8:00pm
Tyus Jones | Memphis Grizzlies
Preseason averages:
4 G | 16.4 MIN | 5.5 PTS | 28.6% FG | 18.8% 3FG | 100.0% FT | 2.3 REB | 3.3 AST | 1.3 STL | 0.3 BLK | 0.8 TO | +1.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm
Luke Kennard | Los Angeles Clippers
Preseason averages:
3 G | 19.1 MIN | 7.3 PTS | 42.1% FG | 50.0% 3FG | 100.0% FT | 3.0 REB | 1.7 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.3 BLK | 1.0 TO | -9.7 +/-
First regular season game: Tuesday, December 22 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | TNT
Jahlil Okafor | Detroit Pistons
Preseason averages:
4 G | 20.2 MIN | 6.8 PTS | 60.0% FG | N/A 3FG | 60.0% FT | 5.5 REB | 0.8 AST | 0.5 STL | 0.0 BLK | 2.3 TO | +0.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Minnesota Timberwolves | 8:00pm
Jabari Parker | Sacramento Kings
Preseason averages:
1 G | 6.3 MIN | 3.0 PTS | 25.0% FG | 33.3% 3FG | N/A FT | 4.0 REB | 0.0 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 2.0 TO | -4.0 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Denver Nuggets | 9:00pm
Mason Plumlee | Detroit Pistons
Preseason averages:
4 G | 21.4 MIN | 5.0 PTS | 60.0% FG | N/A 3FG | 40.0% FT | 4.8 REB | 1.8 AST | 1.8 STL | 0.3 BLK | 1.3 TO | +1.5 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm
Cam Reddish | Atlanta Hawks
Preseason averages:
3 G | 22.4 MIN | 14.3 PTS | 44.0% FG | 38.5% 3FG | 94.1% FT | 5.0 REB | 2.3 AST | 1.7 STL | 0.0 BLK | 3.3 TO | -14.0 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Chicago Bulls | 8:00pm
JJ Redick | New Orleans Pelicans
Preseason averages:
1 G | 19.2 MIN | 18.0 PTS | 66.7% FG | 60.0% 3FG | 75.0% FT | 1.0 REB | 0.0 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 0.0 TO | +10.0 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Toronto Raptors | 7:30pm
Austin Rivers | New York Knicks
Preseason averages:
- Missed the preseason with a groin injury
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Indiana Pacers | 7:00pm
Cassius Stanley | Indiana Pacers
Preseason averages:
3 G | 14.7 MIN | 7.3 PTS | 42.9% FG | 25.0% 3FG | 66.7% FT | 3.3 REB | 0.7 AST | 0.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 1.0 TO | -11.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. New York Knicks | 7:00pm
Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics
Preseason averages:
2 G | 24.3 MIN | 14.5 PTS | 30.0% FG | 15.4% 3FG | 69.2% FT | 6.0 REB | 2.5 AST | 1.0 STL | 1.0 BLK | 2.5 TO | +4.0 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Milwaukee Bucks | 7:30pm | TNT
Gary Trent, Jr. | Portland Trail Blazers
Preseason averages:
4 G | 29.9 MIN | 14.8 PTS | 37.3% FG | 43.5% 3FG | 55.6% FT | 1.8 REB | 1.8 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 0.5 TO | -9.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. Utah Jazz | 10:00pm
Zion Williamson | New Orleands Peclians
Preseason averages:
2 G | 33.5 MIN | 28.5 PTS | 57.1% FG | 0.0% 3FG | 77.3% FT | 10.0 REB | 2.0 AST | 0.5 STL | 0.5 BLK | 3.5 TO | +11.0 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | @ Toronto Raptors | 7:30pm
Justise Winslow | Memphis Grizzlies
Preseason averages:
4 G | 25.4 MIN | 8.8 PTS | 3.8% FG | 0.0% 3FG | 62.5% FT | 4.5 REB | 5.5 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.0 BLK | 3.8 TO | -1.3 +/-
First regular season game: Wednesday, December 23 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm
Enjoy the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for all your Duke NBA coverage this year.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @Duke_Maven | @isaacschade
Please post any comments below!