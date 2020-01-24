BlueDevilCountry
Three Future Blue Devils Named McDonald's All-Americans

ShawnKrest

Three future Blue Devils were named to the 2020 McDonald’s High School All-American Game.

Jeremy Roach, a 6-foot-2, five-star point guard from Leesburg, Va’s Paul VI High, was chosen for the game. Although the official rosters from the game have Roach listed as undecided, he signed with Duke in November. He’s the No. 4 point guard in the class and the No. 23 player in the class.

D.J. Steward, a 6-foot-3, five-star combination guard from Chicago’s Whitney Young High, was also picked for the game. He’s the No. 7 guard and No. 26 overall player in the class.

Mark Williams is the third future Blue Devil in the game. He’s a seven-foot center who is rated as a four-star, the No. 5 center and No. 30 player in the class.

Duke has now had 82 players chosen as McDonald’s All-Americans, more than any other school. Other than Gene Banks (1977) and Vince Taylor (1978), all of the McDonald’s players have been recruited by Coach K, who has the record for college coaches.

Duke has had at least one All-American in each of the last 36 years, which is 24 years longer than the next-best current streak. There have only been four McDonald’s All-American Games that didn’t feature a Duke recruit.

It’s the tenth straight year that Duke has had multiple recruits chosen for the game and Duke’s seventh straight season with three or more.

Since the first McDonald’s All-American suited up for Duke, 64.5 percent of the Blue Devils points (77,140 of 119,592) have been scored by McDonald’s players.

The 2020 McDonald's All-American Game will be held April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston

Not including the four players still on the team this season, 42.6 percent of Duke’s McDonald’s All-Americans went on to score 1,000 career points for the Blue Devils, 10.7 percent scored 2,000, 41.3 percent won an NCAA title, 33.3 percent declared early for the NBA Draft and 40.5 percent were taken in the first round.

