Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Tyus Jones

Duke has had a steady run of one-and-done freshmen who went on to be selected at the top of the NBA Draft. But today’s addition to the All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition) is a player who lasted until the 24 pick in the first round, outside the lottery.

Make no mistake, though, the point guard who hit the big shots in the 2015 NCAA Championship Game, Tyus Jones, earned his spot on Duke’s All-Decade Team.

Jones arrived at Duke from Apple Valley, Minnesota and, despite having senior Quinn Cook at his position, started from day one, alongside Cook in the lineup. Jones earned national freshman of the week honors in the first month of the season, then did it again in February, during the heart of the ACC season.

Jones was at his best in big games, scoring 17 second-half points to knock off Michigan State in the Champions Classic and hitting 7 of 11 shots for 22 points in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge win over Wisconsin. He scored 13 second-half points to lead a comeback from 10 points down against St. John’s to give Coach K his 1,000th career win. Against UNC, Jones scored the final nine points in regulation to force overtime, where Duke won by two.

It was March when Jones stood tallest, however, earning Most Outstanding Player of the South Regional, then matching the honor in the Final Four, when he scored 23 points to clinch the title.

Jones left after the season for the NBA, but his impact is still felt, both in the rafters, where the title banner hangs, and on the floor, where the Minnesota to Duke pipeline he created has helped Matthew Hurt and Tre Jones—Tyus’ little brother—decide to play for the Blue Devils.