DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Tyus Jones

ShawnKrest

Duke has had a steady run of one-and-done freshmen who went on to be selected at the top of the NBA Draft. But today’s addition to the All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition) is a player who lasted until the 24 pick in the first round, outside the lottery.

Make no mistake, though, the point guard who hit the big shots in the 2015 NCAA Championship Game, Tyus Jones, earned his spot on Duke’s All-Decade Team.

Jones arrived at Duke from Apple Valley, Minnesota and, despite having senior Quinn Cook at his position, started from day one, alongside Cook in the lineup. Jones earned national freshman of the week honors in the first month of the season, then did it again in February, during the heart of the ACC season.

Jones was at his best in big games, scoring 17 second-half points to knock off Michigan State in the Champions Classic and hitting 7 of 11 shots for 22 points in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge win over Wisconsin. He scored 13 second-half points to lead a comeback from 10 points down against St. John’s to give Coach K his 1,000th career win. Against UNC, Jones scored the final nine points in regulation to force overtime, where Duke won by two.

It was March when Jones stood tallest, however, earning Most Outstanding Player of the South Regional, then matching the honor in the Final Four, when he scored 23 points to clinch the title.

Jones left after the season for the NBA, but his impact is still felt, both in the rafters, where the title banner hangs, and on the floor, where the Minnesota to Duke pipeline he created has helped Matthew Hurt and Tre Jones—Tyus’ little brother—decide to play for the Blue Devils.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: High-low Offense Gives Vernon Carey Different Looks

ShawnKrest

Duke used the high-low offense to get Vernon Carey the ball in the win over Brown. Coach K indicated that we'll be seeing more of it, because it gets the ball to him at different spots. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

A pair of home losses to conference opponents are next on the countdown of dark moments for Duke football in the 2010s. Another wild game against Pitt and a season-defining loss to Wake Forest. Read more

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top football moments includes a colorful win over an arch rival and a blowout victory in a bowl game. Read more

Duke's Darkest Basketball Memories of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

Two more NCAA losses are next on the countdown of low points for Duke basketball in the 2010s. While the on-court loss was bad enough, each loss was made worse by off-court drama. Read more.

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top moments of the 2010s continues with an ACC title and a milestone win for Coach K. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 8, 7

ShawnKrest

Duke returned to regular bowl games in the 2010s, but in the early going, annual bowl appearances were also paired with annual heartbreaking losses. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Quinn Cook

ShawnKrest

The third member of the Duke All-Decade team for the 2010s (Duke Lifer Edition) is point guard Quinn Cook, who was the heart and soul of the 2015 champs. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Jabari Parker

ShawnKrest

The player who set most of Duke's freshman records (since broken by the first two members of the One-and-Done team) is the third member of the All-Decade squad for the 2010s. Read more.

Vernon Carey: "Coach Gave Us a Motivational Speech"

ShawnKrest

Duke came out slowly against Brown, which led to an angry Coach K challenging his team, or, as Vernon Carey put it, giving them "a motivational speech." Watch.

Coach K: Tre Jones To Practice With Contact on Sunday

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones couldn't rehab his ankle injury while he was home for the holidays, so Duke decided to hold him out of the Brown game. He's expected to practice fully on Sunday. Read more