Duke Faces Arkansas For Final Four Berth

Duke will play for a ticket to the Final Four when the Blue Devils meet Arkansas on Saturday night. The Blue Devils have advanced to the Elite Eight with a blowout of Cal State Fullerton in the first round, followed by a gutty late comeback against Michigan State. Duke had to fight out a win over Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 on Thursday to move on to the West Regional Final.

Standing in their way is the No 4 seed, Arkansas. The Razorbacks survived Vermont in the first round, beating the No. 13 seed by four. They then got past No. 12 New Mexico State by five before knocking off the tournament’s top seed, beating Gonzaga by six on Thursday night.

Arkansas plays at a faster pace than Duke, but the Razorbacks’ offense has struggled in March. Arkansas has scored less than a point per possession in the last two games and three of the last four.

Duke and Arkansas will be looking to join Villanova, who won the first Final Four berth by beating Houston earlier in the evening. The West winners will face the winner of tomorrow’s East Regional Final, between UNC and Saint Peter’s, meaning we could see the first-ever Carolina-Duke rivalry game in the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to the prospect of reaching the Final Four for the 13th time in the career of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke will be playing to extend the retiring coach’s career by another week.

The officials tonight are Ronald Groover, Larry Scirotto and Joseph Lindsay.

Your starters: Jeremy Roach, Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, Wendell Moore Jr., Mark Williams.

Duke turned it over on its first two possessions and has three turnovers so far. Arkansas out to an early lead, 9-6 at the under 16.

Williams leads a Duke run with two putbacks and a fast break dunk. Blue Devils have pulled in front 16-14 at the under 12.

Duke gets an 8-0 run, but the Blue Devils get overly aggressive, getting called for back-to-back charges. Razorbacks have shrunk an eight-point Duke lead to three, 24-21 at the under eight, but Griffin will be going to line for Blue Devils after the break.