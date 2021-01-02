Duke at Florida State Postponed Due to COVID Testing and Tracing

A few hours after Duke found out it wouldn’t have Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski available for its game against Florida State on Saturday, the game was postponed.

Krzyzewski didn’t travel with the team to Tallahassee after he was exposed to a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. The person was not in Duke’s traveling party. According to reports by Raleigh newspaper The News & Observer, Krzyzewski’s wife, Micki, is also quarantining.

The Blue Devils were planning to have assistant coach Jon Scheyer fill in for Coach K, but it now appears that won’t be necessary. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday evening that the game has been postponed.

That decision had nothing to do with Krzyzewski’s exposure, however. It followed a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Florida State program.

Duke basketball has not had a positive COVID test, although the pandemic has disrupted its season. The Florida State game is the fifth postponement or cancellation for the Blue Devils. Duke also had its game against Pitt, scheduled for Dec. 29, postponed due to testing and tracing on the Panthers. The Blue Devils still have not played a game since Dec. 16, when they won at Notre Dame. Their next game is scheduled for Jan. 6, at home against Boston College.

Krzyzewski has been outspoken in questioning whether the NCAA should continue playing or “reassess” that decision based on growing positive test numbers around the country. Duke’s women’s team has already opted out of the rest of its season.

