Duke at Virginia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

No. 10 Duke opens its ACC season with a game at Virginia Tech.

While the rest of the conference opened the season with a conference game, the Blue Devils had a bye in the schedule to open the year. Not that Duke would have considered it an off week, since it used the date to play then No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Since 2016, the Hokies have a 3-2 advantage over Duke, including winning the last three games in Blacksburg. This is the lowest Duke has been ranked when heading to Tech since the Hokies joined the ACC in 2004.

Duke, who has been up and down this season, hopes to build on the momentum from the win at No. 11 Michigan State earlier this week. The Blue Devils at least hope to avoid Virginia Tech’s fate from last week. After upsetting the Spartans in Maui, the Hokies lost each of the next two days and enter the game on a two-game skid.

The Hokies start four guards and have the second-best three-point shooting percentage in the country. Duke has struggled against similar teams all year, including its one-point loss in the exhibition game opener against NW Missouri State.

While Duke is young, Tech is younger. The Hokies have had 62.7 percent of its minutes played by freshmen this season, sixth most in the country and second among power conference teams.

Surprising news: Cassius Stanley returns to the floor. Expected to be out until Christmas, he’s in the starting lineup. 

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey, Jack White, Matthew Hurt are the other starters. Wendell Moore, who has struggled, will come off the bench 

Tre Jones Named to Oscar Robertson Award Watch List

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones is one of five ACC players named to the watch list for the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year award. Duke players have won it eight times. Read more

Joey Baker: I Feel Like Every Shot Should Go In

ShawnKrest
0

Sophomore Joey Baker has gotten extended playing time since Cassius Stanley went down with an injury. He's responded, scoring 27 points in two games and shooting the lights out. Watch his comments here

Duke Offense: 2020 Outlook

ShawnKrest
0

Duke brings back most of its contributors from an offense that finished in the ACC's bottom five in most categories. Where do the Blue Devils go from here?

Here's Which Freshmen Duke Can Redshirt

ShawnKrest
0

Duke started two freshmen from opening day and ended up using up the redshirt on six members of the 21-man freshman class. Here's a look at who can still redshirt and return as freshmen next year.

Duke Scoring List Update: Michigan State

ShawnKrest
0

Duke had plenty of movement on the scoring list in the Michigan State win, including Tre Jones passing someone very close to him. Read the full update here

Duke Overwhelms Michigan State

ShawnKrest
0

No. 10 Duke celebrated the one-week anniversary of its shocking upset loss at home by having one of its most dominant performances of the season, topping No. 11 Michigan State in a true road game. Read more.

Duke at Michigan State: Gameday Live Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Updates and analysis from the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between the Blue Devils and Spartans. Be sure to share your thoughts.

Where Duke's Nine-Spot Poll Drop Ranks In History

ShawnKrest
0

Duke fell from 1 to 10 in the latest AP poll. It's one of the biggest poll drops in team history and is the farthest the Blue Devils have fallen from No. 1. Read more.

Coach K: It's a Long Season

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a loss last week and fell nine spots in the poll. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said that there's still plenty of basketball left, pointing out that the team still hasn't played in December. Watch his comments here.

Eight Blue Devils Honored in All-ACC Voting

ShawnKrest
0

Duke had eight players receive votes in the All-ACC voting. Three made second team, two third team and three were honorable mention. Read more.