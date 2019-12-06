Duke at Virginia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

No. 10 Duke opens its ACC season with a game at Virginia Tech.

While the rest of the conference opened the season with a conference game, the Blue Devils had a bye in the schedule to open the year. Not that Duke would have considered it an off week, since it used the date to play then No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Since 2016, the Hokies have a 3-2 advantage over Duke, including winning the last three games in Blacksburg. This is the lowest Duke has been ranked when heading to Tech since the Hokies joined the ACC in 2004.

Duke, who has been up and down this season, hopes to build on the momentum from the win at No. 11 Michigan State earlier this week. The Blue Devils at least hope to avoid Virginia Tech’s fate from last week. After upsetting the Spartans in Maui, the Hokies lost each of the next two days and enter the game on a two-game skid.

The Hokies start four guards and have the second-best three-point shooting percentage in the country. Duke has struggled against similar teams all year, including its one-point loss in the exhibition game opener against NW Missouri State.

While Duke is young, Tech is younger. The Hokies have had 62.7 percent of its minutes played by freshmen this season, sixth most in the country and second among power conference teams.

Surprising news: Cassius Stanley returns to the floor. Expected to be out until Christmas, he’s in the starting lineup.

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey, Jack White, Matthew Hurt are the other starters. Wendell Moore, who has struggled, will come off the bench