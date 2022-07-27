Amile Jefferson earned a promotion to Duke basketball assistant coach in April. And according to an article on Tuesday night by Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer, the 29-year-old from Philadelphia received three misdemeanor citations the same month.

Per Wiseman, the charges consist of "speeding in a work zone more than 80 mph, reckless driving and wanton disregard for the rights and safety of others, and failing to wear a seat belt."

Wiseman reported that a North Carolina Highway Patrol officer clocked Jefferson driving 89 mph in a work zone with a posted speed limit of 55 mph on April 14.

Jefferson has an Aug. 26 court date in Durham.

Recapping the Duke basketball gem's playing and coaching career

After five years as a beloved Blue Devil, including the program's most recent national championship campaign in 2015, Amile Jefferson didn't hear his name at the 2017 NBA Draft.

However, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward, a former McDonald's All-American, played well enough in the G League to eventually earn minutes for the Orlando Magic in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Between those two seasons in the league, Jefferson played 30 games, averaging 1.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per outing.

After playing professionally in Turkey for a year, Amile Jefferson returned to Durham last summer as the program's director of player development. He helped guide big man Mark Williams to become the 2021-22 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

