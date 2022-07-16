Until the end of March, former four-year Duke basketball springy shooting guard Andre Dawkins regularly hosted the Field of 68's "Dawkins on Duke" podcast. This role seemed to suit the outgoing, insightful hoops aficionado as he interviewed other former Blue Devils and provided his thoughts on the state of the program.

As of Saturday, though, Dawkins has another job. The 30-year-old Virginia native, who won a national championship at Duke as a freshman in 2010 alongside now-first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer, is now the head boys basketball coach at Mount St. Mary Catholic High School in Oklahoma City.

The school, where Dawkins served as an assistant coach last season, tweeted the news on Saturday. Then Dawkins retweeted it with evident joy:

And Scheyer, along with the Duke basketball program itself and others, quickly congratulated Dawkins:

The Duke basketball product's promising background

Judging by the school's press release, it looks as though Andre Dawkins' employer fully appreciates his past accomplishments and basketball expertise:

"During his time at Duke, Dawkins led the ACC in 3-pointer field goal percentage and is in the top 10 in Duke history in 3-pointers made. He scored over 1,000 points in four years, is a 2x ACC Tournament champion, played in four NCAA Tournaments (8-3), and only lost three games at home in four years."

Dawkins went undrafted in 2014 but spent time in the G League and even saw action in four NBA games with the 2014-15 Miami Heat.

The school's principal, Laura Cain, added the following high praise about the new hire:

"Coach Dawkins' basketball pedigree is outstanding. His talent and his character are exactly what we are looking for at MSM. I look forward to the future of Rocket basketball."

Perhaps Duke fans can look forward to Dawkins potentially developing a heralded talent and swaying him toward his alma mater one day.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.