Duke basketball: Coach K's grandson finds new home

Michael Savarino now has a shot at playing time.

Duke basketball guard Michael Savarino (Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports)

The grandson of Mike Krzyzewski, Michael Savarino, spent three years as a Duke basketball walk-on. But the 6-foot, 185-pound point guard entered the transfer portal in late April, a few weeks after the season and Coach K's coaching career ended.

And on Monday evening, Savarino revealed on social media his move to a Division III program, where he might shine in a starting role. The 21-year-old, who attended Durham Academy in high school, is heading to New York University to play for the Violets:

Savarino redshirted his first season at Duke (2019-20). Then across the past two seasons, he saw a combined 29 minutes of action and finished with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Perhaps Savarino's best Blue Devil stat was his career 4-for-10 clip (40.0 percent) beyond the arc.

A new Duke basketball walk-on at Michael Savarino's position

In a related nugget on Monday, the Blue Devils confirmed the addition of former three-year Princeton reserve Max Johns to the program's 2022-23 roster.

Earlier this month, Brendan Marks of The Athletic reported the news, suggesting that the 6-foot-4, 205-pound point guard will be a walk-on grad transfer in Durham. However, with a scholarship still available and no more planned transfer moves, it's now conceivable Duke will hand it out to Johns.

ALSO READ: Timeline of Jon Scheyer's 18 recruiting prizes

Here's what first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer noted about Johns in a statement:

"Max is a high-character individual that will add a veteran presence in our locker room. He is an athletic guard, and I'm confident in his ability to push our guys on and off the court. We're fortunate to have him."

Last season, Johns averaged 2.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 7.4 minutes per game for the Tigers, who finished atop the Ivy League regular-season standings. The High Point, N.C., native shot 9-for-20 (45.0 percent) from downtown.

Max Johns has one year of eligibility remaining.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

