Despite the retirement of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski in April, interest in Duke basketball has been unmatched in these offseason months — at least on social media.

According to a tweet on Friday from SkullSparks, which religiously tracks this sort of thing, the Blue Devils' primary official accounts (Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook) have generated more interactions than any other program for three consecutive months.

That, of course, should help immensely on the recruiting trail in this age of publicity-seeking and NIL deals.

In July, Duke's total was 683,870 interactions, edging out defending national champion Kansas (540,606) while more than doubling No. 3 Kentucky (326,086) and No. 4 UNC (314,154).

Duke and UNC are the only two ACC programs that finished in the top 25. The next team from the conference on the list is No. 28 Syracuse (52,864).

Duke basketball reigns, no matter the sport

It's worth pointing out that the Blue Devils' July count from Instagram alone (543,540 interactions) exceeded the total from all three platforms of any other basketball program in the country.

Also impressive, especially when considering the time of year, is the fact that Duke basketball accounts toppled the No. 1 college football program in this regard for the month: Ohio State (593,030).

For comparison's sake, note that the official Duke football accounts drew only 28,263 interactions in July, equating to only 4.1 percent of the count from their Duke basketball counterparts. The gridiron Blue Devils ranked No. 68 (No. 12 in ACC) among college football programs in this department.

