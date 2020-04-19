BlueDevilCountry
Duke Basketball, Former Team Manager Team Up To Support COVID-19 Relief

ShawnKrest

Duke basketball is partnering with a former team manager to help support people affected by COVID-19.

Mike Krzyzewski and Kevin Marchetti, who is the co-founder and co-executive chariman of Lineage Logistics, announced that they’re donating $225,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Marchetti was a team manager from 1996 to 2000. His company, Lineage Logistics, is the world’s largest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics company. Lineage has started a campaign called Share A Meal, with a goal of providing 100 million meals, partnering with Feeding America.

“Lineage is proud to partner with Duke University Basketball and the Krzyzewski family to bring our combined resources and networks to bear to support our local communities and food banks, a critical part of our country’s food infrastructure,” Marchetti said. “For years, Duke has been an important ally for Lineage, helping us to grow into the company we are today and sharing our deep commitment to improving the world’s access to nutrient-rich foods. Having known and worked for Coach K for many years, Lineage is proud to stand with him and the entire Duke basketball family to support the Durham community in this time of great need.”

Several former Duke players are also involved in the project, including Shane Battier, Kyrie Irving, J.J. Redick, Jayson Tatum, Josh Hairston, Nick Arison, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Trajan Langdon.

“This is going to make a huge impact in the work we’re doing right now," said Jennifer Caslin, Marketing and Project Manager for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. "We couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you for everything you are doing at Duke, and that you have done in the past. Thank you for the wonderful gift, and we hope that you can get back on the court soon."

“A cool thing for me all the time is bringing great players together and all of a sudden, it really produces a great team, but more importantly great results," coach K said during the announcement. "Today, it’s about bringing two great entities together and we’re going to have great results. We’re hoping that what Kevin and Lineage have done in working with us and really creating our team, that it will prompt a lot of people at Duke and create an awareness. It’s an honor for us to work with Lineage, and for us to be able to support the great work being done at the Food Bank. To work with all of you – what an amazing thing for our program to help in some way.”

