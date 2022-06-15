For the second time in six seasons, a heralded Duke basketball newcomer will play in one of the program's 13 retired jersey numbers.

In 2017-18, five-star big man Marvin Bagley III received permission from late-1980s Duke great Danny Ferry to wear his No. 35 as a Blue Devil.

Skip ahead to Tuesday. The program revealed that five-star combo forward Mark Mitchell will sport No. 25, which the now-late Art Heyman made famous in Durham during the early 1960s while averaging 25.1 points and 10.9 rebounds across three seasons on the varsity squad.

ALSO READ: 18 recruiting prizes under head coach Jon Scheyer

Perhaps one of Heyman's relatives gave Mitchell the go-ahead. Or maybe not. Either way, it is what it is.

Every Duke basketball jersey number next season

Duke's reloaded roster consists of 12 scholarship talents, including only two from last season's bunch, plus three walk-ons.

Here are the seven freshmen's jersey numbers:

0 - Dariq Whitehead

1 - Dereck Lively II

5 - Tyrese Proctor

14 - Jaden Schutt

21 - Christian Reeves

25 - Mark Mitchell

30 - Kyle Filipowski

Two sophomores:

2 - Jaylen Blakes

52 - Stanley Borden

Two juniors:

3 - Jeremy Roach

55 - Spencer Hubbard

And the four graduate students:

12 - Kale Catchings

13 - Jacob Grandison

15 - Ryan Young

41 - Max Johns

The Blue Devils begin their 2022-23 campaign — and Jon Scheyer's tenure as Duke's first new head coach in more than four decades — at home on Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.