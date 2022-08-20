This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer.

Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday, followed by the return of those newcomers who had gone back home for a couple of weeks after attending classes at Duke and practicing together in June and July.

Then on Friday afternoon, the Duke account tweeted a few photos capturing the "Move-In Day vibes," featuring two new Blue Devils, five-star center Dereck Lively II and five-star small forward Mark Mitchell, moving into their dorm rooms on the freshmen's East Campus:

An hour later, the account tweeted clips of Lively (nicknamed "D-LIVE") and Mitchell (aka "Easy") showing off their new pads and amenities:

Lively, a 7-footer from Philadelphia who finished No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite and is likely to start at the five-spot from the get-go, earned the unofficial honor here for "Quote of the Day":

"Devils, my Blue Devils out there, just remember that you can always change 'DEVIL' to 'D-LIVE' — you know who that is."

Mitchell, a 6-foot-8 potent playmaker from Kansas City who finished No. 22 among his 2022 peers and should vie for playing time at the three and the four, provided a brief look at his partial shoe collection.

Expect more of these inside-look videos and pics from Duke in the coming days, weeks, and months as the 2022-23 Duke Blue Devils prepare for Jon Scheyer's first year as head coach. Their first game is on Nov. 7 at home against Jacksonville.

