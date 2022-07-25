If the Duke basketball team hopes to face potential No. 1 Gonzaga for the second straight season — then-No. 5 Duke beat No. 1 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Nov. 26 last year — the Blue Devils might first have to defeat two other squads at the Phil Knight Legacy in late November.

Or Duke and Gonzaga could face each other in a consolation round, although that scenario seems unlikely.

Either way, the field's eight teams will each play three games in Portland, Ore., from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27.

According to the released bracket from ESPN on Monday, up first for Duke is a matchup against Oregon State. The tipoff for that bout will be at 3:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 and will air on ESPN.

Duke owns a 2-0 all-time series lead over Oregon State, but the two programs haven't battled since 1963.

Assuming the Blue Devils emerge victorious over the Beavers, they will take on the winner between Florida and Xavier at 3:00 p.m. ET the next day, also on ESPN.

Potential Duke basketball title on ABC

On the other side of the bracket, Purdue opens against West Virginia before Portland State plays Gonzaga.

Regardless of Duke's outcomes in the first two games, the Blue Devils will be out of action on Nov. 26 before their final game in Portland on Nov. 27. If they advance to the championship bout, they will play on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET that day.

In ESPN's most recently updated preseason top 25, Gonzaga (No. 2 behind UNC) and Duke (No. 5) are the only two projected ranked teams from the Phil Knight Legacy bracket.

Duke's regular season begins on Nov. 7 at home against Jacksonville, marking the first regular-season game of the Jon Scheyer era.

