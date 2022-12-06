In an interview with SLAM that the publication posted on Monday, first-year Duke basketball chief Jon Scheyer claims he beat former Blue Devil star Jayson Tatum in a one-on-one game when the Boston Celtics forward visited his old stomping grounds in Durham over the summer.

There's no report of the score between Scheyer and Tatum, a 24-year-old forward now averaging a career-high 30.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the league-leading Boston Celtics and sitting atop NBA.com's MVP Ladder.

The 35-year-old Scheyer, a former four-year Duke basketball backcourt legend and 2010 national champ, did sound like he was playfully trying to get a rise out of Tatum with his report. However, he didn't seem as though he was joking about beating him, not to mention a couple of other unnamed members of "The Brotherhood."

"Well, I don't want to name names," Scheyer told SLAM with his patented grin. "But some of our NBA guys came back this summer, and I got out there to play some 'ones.' And I did win. It is on camera. I'm not going to name names, but I beat three of our guys. And if they ever say anything bad about me, I'm going to put it out in the universe, but until then, I have to keep it a secret."

One name, though, he couldn't keep secret in the end.

"I showed the film to our team," Scheyer boasted. "I think they were pretty impressed overall. I'm just going to say a couple of them are...you would know them. Let's put it that way: you would know these guys...Jayson Tatum [cough, cough]."

Although Duke basketball freshman forward Kyle Filipowski didn't wholly reject Jon Scheyer's version of events, he described what he saw on film in a slightly different light.

"Coach Scheyer showed some video of him getting some lucky — lucky — buckets against JT," Filipowski explained to SLAM. "[Scheyer] had some quick turnaround fades on him, I think, a nice little up-and-under. He had his glasses on, so I'm sure JT just didn't want to knock those off his face and make him look like a buffoon."

