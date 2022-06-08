As things stand with the 2022-23 Duke basketball roster, the Blue Devils would probably begin next season just inside the nation's 10 highest-ranked squads.

But if they snag Illinois grad transfer Jacob Grandison, they would significantly bolster their perimeter weaponry, adding to its depth, experience, shooting, and overall potency. In that case, they might flirt with a top-five preseason ranking.

First-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will move one giant step closer to making that happen this week when they host Grandison for an official visit.

According to a tweet on Wednesday from On3 recruiting insider Joe Tipton, the 24-year-old Grandison will arrive in Durham on Wednesday night to begin his official visit on Thursday.

With the visit, one would think the Blue Devils must now like their chances of coming out on top among the 10 finalists the 6-foot-6, 205-pound shooting guard named last week. Those 10 schools are Arizona, BYU, DePaul, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Southern Cal, and UCLA.

A seasoned resume for the potential Duke basketball addition

Jacob Grandison has been in college for five years, playing two years at Holy Cross before sitting out a year and playing two years at Illinois. His remaining year stems from the NCAA not counting the COVID-depleted 2020-21 season against anyone's eligibility.

As a senior last year for the Big Ten regular-season champions, Grandison drew 23 starting nods. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 41.0 percent from downtown, and 82.4 percent from the charity stripe.

Should he join the Blue Devils, he'd likely be the go-to knockdown shooter, even if in a reserve role.

