Duke basketball: Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Retired Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

A 2001 Duke national champ is joining the Memphis staff.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie.

Now, the 42-year-old Borman is about to become the newest addition to Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis, according to a tweet on Wednesday afternoon from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The recruiting expertise of Duke basketball product Andy Borman

Presumably, the Memphis Tigers and Penny Hardaway snagged Andy Borman's services with the hope that the connections he has built over the years will help them thrive on the recruiting trail.

Borman, who grew up in Morrisville, N.C., spent the past eight years as the executive director of the NY Rens on the Nike EYBL circuit.

His presence there didn't hurt his alma mater's recruiting efforts, perhaps even aiding in Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils landing one of the NY Rens' five-star talents in Kyle Filipowski, currently a Duke basketball freshman.

At Duke, Borman played both basketball and soccer.

He was a three-year starter for the Blue Devils in soccer. But on the hardwood, Andy Borman appeared in only 40 games across his four seasons under Mike Krzyzewski, averaging 0.4 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.1 assists in 2.0 minutes per outing (almost entirely mop-up time).

