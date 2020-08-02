Duke Basketball Returns to Campus

The Duke men's basketball team returned to campus Sunday to begin preparation for the 2020-21 season.



According to a release from the team, the players reported to the Washington Duke Inn where they underwent COVID-19 screening and checked into their rooms to begin a mandatory quarantine period. The team will meet with coaches and staff Suday night via Zoom and will have other virtual meetings throughout the week with Duke Athletics staff to review academics, compliance, nutrition, behavioral health and other areas.



"It's exciting," junior forward Joey Baker said in the release. "Obviously, things are different, and there are different guidelines we have to follow to keep everyone safe. But it's just great to be back around and see all the guys that I haven't seen in five months, meet the new teammates and hopefully get back to work pretty soon."

Baker is one of seven returning players, along with seniors Jordan Goldwire and Mike Buckmire, sophomores Wendell Moore Jr. and Matthew Hurt and redshirt freshmen Michael Savarino and Keenan Worthington.

Six freshmen—Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward, Jeremy Roach, Jaemyn Brakefield, Mark Williams and Henry Coleman III—will join the returnees, along with graduate transfer Patrick Tapé



Later this week, the team is scheduled to begin individual medical testing to include MRI screening, biomechanical assessments and VO2 max testing, with combine testing set for the end of the week.



Duke’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were both scheduled to report to campus on Sunday, August 2, the last of the return dates announced earlier this summer. Duke football reported back on July 12, followed by women’s soccer on July 21, volleyball on July 27, field hockey, cross country and men’s soccer on July 29.