Before Friday, the last picture most Duke basketball fans had of injured freshman Dariq Whitehead was of him standing behind the bench in crutches watching the final minutes of the Blue Devils' 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Monday night.

He suffered a strain somewhere in his lower left leg — as specific as the program will be — early in the second half when landing awkwardly after leaping to contest a pass. Because he put no pressure on his left leg while two teammates helped him to the locker room, many feared Whitehead could be out for weeks, if not months.

But on Friday, the Duke basketball social media team posted pictures of the Blue Devils loading the plane for their trip to take on Georgia Tech at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). And one of those pictures shows Whitehead accompanying the team to Atlanta, standing on the tarmac without using crutches or wearing a protective boot.

Not only that, but he's carrying his bags with a big smile on his face. Furthermore, looking closely at the photo of him between teammates Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young, it appears the projected one-and-done forward didn't even need the extra support from tying either of his shoes. So there's that:

Still, on Thursday, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer noted that Dariq Whitehead wouldn't see any game action against the Yellow Jackets.

He did not provide a timeline for his return. Perhaps there's a slim chance, though, that he will play at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) when the Blue Devils host Wake Forest; that said, Scheyer mentioned in his press conference that they would not rush him back to the court.

