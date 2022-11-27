The Duke basketball team, fresh off Friday's 71-64 semifinal win over the unranked Xavier Musketeers at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., battles the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) for the trophy at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC).

While the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) warmed up at the Moda Center, the program's official Twitter account announced the Duke basketball starting lineup against Purdue:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Dereck Lively II

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer employed this starting five for the first time after the Blue Devils fell to the Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. And the squad hasn't lost in the four games since.

With two 7-foot starters in Dereck Lively II and two-time ACC Rookie of the Week Kyle Filipowski, it's no surprise the team has outrebounded all seven of its opponents this season.

Duke's meeting with Purdue is the first of three games against Big Ten opponents within the Blue Devils' next four games.

They face the Ohio State Buckeyes at home on Wednesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge before hosting the Boston College Eagles on Saturday for their first ACC game and heading to Madison Square Garden to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Jimmy V Classic three days later.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.