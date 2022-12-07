Skip to main content

Duke basketball starting lineup against Iowa in Jimmy V Classic

Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead has not entered the starting five.
Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, a projected one-and-done who finished No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, sat out the Duke basketball squad's first three games while recovering from a fractured right foot. And he came off the bench for the now-No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) across their next seven outings.

Still, Whitehead will begin on the bench when Duke squares off against the almost-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in New York City's Madison Square Garden at 10:04 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

Ahead of the game, the Duke basketball program's official account tweeted the starting five:

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II
This Duke basketball starting lineup has been intact for the team's past seven outings. And the Blue Devils boast a 6-1 record in that span.

After the matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Duke Blue Devils have three days off before hosting the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-5, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

