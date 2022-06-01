Skip to main content
Decision time for Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels

Decision time for Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels

Will Trevor Keels become a sophomore in Durham?

Will Trevor Keels become a sophomore in Durham?

Trevor Keels has until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday to decide if he'll join the 2022-23 Duke basketball roster or remain an NBA Draft entrant. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound shooting guard has utilized every day leading up to the deadline, and he hasn't dropped any notable hints about his plans along the way.

Perhaps that means not even Keels knows his path just yet. Maybe he intends to go with his gut just before midnight.

On Tuesday, incoming Blue Devil freshman Mark Mitchell conveyed on Instagram that he still doesn't think anyone knows whether Keels will return for a second collegiate campaign.

Earlier in the day, first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer expressed a similar level of uncertainty — or secrecy disguised — during his appearance on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" show:

"If I had any news [regarding Trevor Keels], I would share it. And if I did have news, I'm not sure I would share it anyway."

Indicators of another Duke basketball one-and-done

No Blue Devil since Grayson Allen in 2017-18 has returned to Duke after averaging double-digit points. During this span, 18 players with eligibility remaining, including 14 freshmen but not yet counting Trevor Keels, have left the program for the professional ranks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, Keels averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for a Blue Devil bunch that reached the Final Four and finished with a 32-7 overall record.

Most 2022 mock drafts agree that the 18-year-old Maryland native would hear his name late in the first round or early in the second.

Should he stay put in the draft, Scheyer and his crew would probably try to snag a replacement. But it remains to be seen if they could land one with enough talent and experience to secure a starting nod at the two-spot.

Next season's roster will likely be complete if Keels opts to return.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

IMG_9153
Basketball

Paolo Banchero declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Shawn KrestApr 21, 2022
IMG_9159
Basketball

Mark Williams makes NBA Draft declaration

By Shawn KrestApr 19, 2022
video3402433623
Basketball

Joey Baker undergoes hip surgery, to return

By Shawn KrestApr 19, 2022
SI_AAMERICAN-1ST-TEAM
Basketball

3 Duke recruits top SIAA All-America First Team

By Shawn KrestApr 14, 2022
SI_AAMERICAN-PLAYER-YEAR
Basketball

Duke recruit Dariq Whitehead named SIAA Player of Year

By Shawn KrestApr 14, 2022
IMG_8784
Basketball

2 Duke recruits named SIAA All-American

By Shawn KrestApr 13, 2022
amile-61165bdf42a692353ebb9a16_Aug_13_2021_12_15_12
Basketball

Amile Jefferson hired as Duke assistant coach

By Shawn KrestApr 13, 2022
video2611026065
Basketball

Jon Scheyer hires Elon head coach as special assistant

By Shawn KrestApr 13, 2022