Trevor Keels has until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday to decide if he'll join the 2022-23 Duke basketball roster or remain an NBA Draft entrant. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound shooting guard has utilized every day leading up to the deadline, and he hasn't dropped any notable hints about his plans along the way.

Perhaps that means not even Keels knows his path just yet. Maybe he intends to go with his gut just before midnight.

On Tuesday, incoming Blue Devil freshman Mark Mitchell conveyed on Instagram that he still doesn't think anyone knows whether Keels will return for a second collegiate campaign.

Earlier in the day, first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer expressed a similar level of uncertainty — or secrecy disguised — during his appearance on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" show:

"If I had any news [regarding Trevor Keels], I would share it. And if I did have news, I'm not sure I would share it anyway."

Indicators of another Duke basketball one-and-done

No Blue Devil since Grayson Allen in 2017-18 has returned to Duke after averaging double-digit points. During this span, 18 players with eligibility remaining, including 14 freshmen but not yet counting Trevor Keels, have left the program for the professional ranks.

Last season, Keels averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for a Blue Devil bunch that reached the Final Four and finished with a 32-7 overall record.

Most 2022 mock drafts agree that the 18-year-old Maryland native would hear his name late in the first round or early in the second.

Should he stay put in the draft, Scheyer and his crew would probably try to snag a replacement. But it remains to be seen if they could land one with enough talent and experience to secure a starting nod at the two-spot.

Next season's roster will likely be complete if Keels opts to return.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.