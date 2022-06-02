After taking his time to gain feedback and weigh options, Trevor Keels revealed late Wednesday night that he is remaining in the 2022 NBA Draft. News from the 18-year-old shooting guard, now officially yet another Duke basketball one-and-done, popped up less than two hours before the 11:59 p.m. ET deadline to withdraw.

Earlier in the evening, Stadium insider Jeff Goodman reported that Keels was still "torn" about the decision. But his afternoon workout for the Charlotte Hornets left many to believe his Blue Devil days were no longer.

Had the former five-star recruit opted for another season in Durham, he would have been Duke's top returning scorer after averaging 11.2 points per game as a freshman. And chances are he would have served as a co-captain and backcourt starter alongside his former high school teammate, Jeremy Roach.

Instead, despite having one of the slowest shuttle runs and highest body fat percentages at the NBA Draft Combine in May, Keels must like his odds to hear his name in the first round and thereby secure a guaranteed contract.

Although there are clear concerns, including his 31.2 shooting percentage from downtown last season, there's no doubt that Keels is a sly defender and crafty scorer in traffic. He appears late in the first round or early in the second on most mock drafts.

A Trevor Keels shoutout to Duke basketball supporters

Again, it seems Trevor Keels' choice was far from easy. After all, the Maryland native was a gritty competitor for the Blue Devils and never made his love for the program a secret, even as a kid who frequently donned Duke gear.

A few hours after letting folks know his plans, Keels tweeted a heartfelt message to Blue Devil fans:

With Keels no longer in the equation for Duke, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang appear to be surveying the quickly dwindling transfer portal in hopes of finding another potent perimeter weapon.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.