Duke Basketball's Record Against the Big 12

Duke opened last season with a two-point win over Kansas in the Champions Classic, continuing a long-running series with the Jayhawks.

We opened our Duke vs. the Conferences series with a look at the football team’s rare but successful games against Big 12 schools. The Blue Devils have played the Big 12 more often on the basketball court.

The Blue Devils have an impressive 40-13 record against schools currently in the Big 12.

Kansas has definitely been the toughest Big 12 foe Duke has faced. Last year’s season-opening win ran Duke’s record against the Jayhawks to 8-5. Kansas is one of just two Big 12 teams with multiple wins against the Blue Devils. Last season’s win snapped a three-game Kansas winning streak that included an NCAA Elite Eight win ending Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr’s Duke careers. Duke and Kansas are 2-2 against each other in the Champions Classic and 3-3 against each other in the NCAA Tournament. Each team has won an NCAA title over the other, Kansas in 1988 and Duke in 1991.

West Virginia holds the honor of having the most wins over Duke in the conference, but the Mountaineers also are responsible for nearly half of the Big 12’s losses to the Blue Devils. Duke is 18-7 against WVU, with most of that history coming before West Virginia joined the conference. Duke went 8-3 against West Virginia in the 1950s, 6-2 in the 1960s. They’ve played less frequently during the Coach K era, with all three meetings between Mike Krzyzewski and the Mountaineers coming in NCAA play, most recently in the 2010 National Semifinals.

The only other Big 12 team with a win over Duke is also the only one that doesn’t have a losing record. Oklahoma State has split two games with the Blue Devils, winning in 1939 and losing to Duke in the 1998 NCAA Tournament.

Duke is undefeated against six of the remaining seven Big 12 teams. The Blue Devils haven’t played TCU.

Four of the remaining teams have played the Blue Devils just once. Iowa State lost to Duke in January of 2010, and Kansas State lost in November of that same year. Baylor became the third Big 12 team to play Duke for the first time that calendar year, losing to the Blue Devils, 78-71, during Duke’s run to the 2010 title.

The final Big 12 team that Duke has a 1-0 record against is Texas Tech, who first played the Blue Devils in 2018 at the Maui Invitational.

Duke is 4-0 against Oklahoma, winning twice at Cameron, once in Norman and, most recently, in 2004 at Madison Square Garden.

Duke is 5-0 against Texas, although the Blue Devils needed a dramatic comeback to win in overtime at the PK80 Invitational in 2017, the last time they played.

We’ll trace Duke’s basketball history against each major conference over the upcoming days.