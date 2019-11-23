Duke
Duke Comeback Topples Georgetown

ShawnKrest

After trailing much of the first half, Duke rallied to beat Georgetown, 81-73, in Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The top-ranked Blue Devils trailed by as many as 11 points, a season high, and trailed the Hoyas for more than 17 minutes in the first half, also a season high. A 13-2 run late in the first half allowed the Blue Devils to tie the game at halftime.

Duke then scored the first six points of the second half and were able to hold on to the lead to win the 2K Empire Classic, beating Georgetown in the final for the second time in five seasons.

The win moved Duke to 5-0 on the year and gave the Blue Devils a comeback win in a hard-fought physical game.

Referees called a total of 52 fouls in the game, including 13 offensive fouls and a technical on Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing. Foul trouble limited Mac McClung, Georgetown’s leading scorer the previous night, to 13 minutes and six points. Leading scorer Omer Yurtseven had just 23 minutes.

Duke struggled to get its offense to produce in the early going. The Blue Devils made just eight of their first 25 shots, most of them by center Vernon Carey, who scored 12 of Duke’s first 20 points. The Blue Devils made six straight shots late in the half to rally, however.

The Blue Devils dominated the boards, outrebounding Georgetown by a 43-29 margin and grabbing 19 offensive rebounds that led to 16 second-chance points.

Four Blue Devils scored in double figures, led by Cassius Stanley’s 21. Carey finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in his fourth straight double-double. Wendell Moore had 17 points, and Tre Jones 13 with seven assists.

Duke now has as many wins at Madison Square Garden this season as they do Cameron Indoor Stadium (three each). They also have as many MSG wins as the Knicks.

Brand New Duke Lineup Turns Georgetown Game

ShawnKrest
0

Duke was down by 11 late in the first half and couldn't find any spark on offense. So coach Mike Krzyzewski went to a lineup combination we hadn't seen yet this season, and the Blue Devils went to the half tied. See the full lineup analysis here

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
1 1

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Duke Scoring List Update: Georgetown

ShawnKrest
0

A Duke freshman has already scored more points than Harry Giles, and a veteran Blue Devil has tied Marshall Plumlee. Get the full Duke scoring list update here.

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke plays Georgetown at Madison Square Garden for the 2K Empire Classic title. A win would give Duke its 20th regular season tourney title under Coach K. They'll have to go through former Wolfpack big man Omer Yurtseven to earn it. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

ShawnKrest
0

Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.

Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Going to Pull Them Out" of Slump

ShawnKrest
0

David Cutcliffe said he's not the one to pull Duke out of its losing streak. Not that he's not up to the task, it's just a job for the players. Watch

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
1

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

Cutcliffe: When You Face Tough Losses, There's Your Moment

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a disappointing loss to Syracuse last week. Coach David Cutcliffe says that gives the Blue Devils a chance to have their defining moment. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

ShawnKrest
1

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

ShawnKrest
1

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here