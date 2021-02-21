Duke Knocks Off Virginia In "Epic Game"

Duke got the biggest win of its season so far with a 66-65 win over Virginia at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

After back-to-back blowouts of NC State and Wake Forest, the Blue Devils had a good, old-fashioned dogfight against the defending national champions and top team in the ACC.

The teams battled through nine ties and six lead changes, and Duke mounted a late rally to wipe out a three-point Virginia lead in the final minutes.

“It’s sad that fans were not at this game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “This was an epic game. This was a great basketball game tonight. Every possession was fought ... seemed like every dribble at times. They are an outstanding team and program. They’re veterans and they played like it. They’re so poised and they play great defense. Our kids played great defense tonight too and came up with some really great plays. A block, a stop, a three, foul-line jumper ... it seemed like everyone contributed to making big plays at the end. A huge win for us and well-earned, because I thought they are an outstanding basketball team. Wendell [Moore Jr.] had yeoman’s work tonight with seven assists and one turnover. [Jaemyn] Brakefield was spectacular tonight. Henry Coleman III coming off the bench and giving us five minutes. Obviously Matt Hurt was outstanding. We had everyone contributing. I’m really happy for our guys, and it was so well-earned.”

Moore had four points and five rebounds, in addition to his assists. Brakefield had 11 points, including a baseline drive and reverse layup that put Duke in front and were the final points of the game. He also had five rebounds and five blocked shots. Coleman scored four points, and Hurt hit 5-of-8 three-pointers on his way to 22 points.