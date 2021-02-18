HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Search

Duke Blows Out Wake Forest

Coach K: "Knock on wood, we can keep it going."
Author:
Publish date:

Duke moved back above .500 on the season with a win at Wake Forest on Wednesday night. For the second straight game, the Blue Devils jumped out to a big lead and rolled to victory. Duke led by as many as 29 points, winning 84-60 in Winston-Salem, on the Heels of a 16-point win at NC State.

“We played really well. We’ve had six straight days – the two before NC State and then NC State – where we just had great practices and worked so hard, and then it translated to the NC State game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “I gave them off Sunday. Again, we had two great days where these guys are working so hard, and then it translated tonight. My staff has done a good job. We changed our ball screen defense a week ago to better suit this team, and our kids have really done that well. Knock on wood, we can keep it going. We’re getting contributions from everybody. Really good performance by our kids.”

The Blue Devils shot 54.1 percent for the game, including 11-of-25 from three.

“They’re getting accustomed,” Coach K said. “They’ve formed a little chemistry. I think when you play that hard on the defensive end, you play better offense. You’re more physical and you run the offense harder. You can’t play that hard on defense and then not play hard on offense. From the seven to the five-minute mark, we didn’t run good offense. I think that’s the other key – they’re just playing hard and I think it’s translated. They’re sharing the ball. To have 17 assists and only six turnovers is really a good performance. I was really worried about the game because Steve [Forbes] has done such a good job with his team. They can shoot the ball and they have a movement offense, and our guys did a good job of defending them. Hopefully, we can keep that going.”

coach_k_wf-602e96fc31045863805f033f_Feb_18_2021_16_36_40
Basketball

Duke Blows Out Wake Forest

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-108
Basketball

Live Blog: Duke at Wake Forest

johnson-6007bd04e9e3792d42ab071c_Jan_20_2021_5_30_31
Basketball

Jalen Johnson Opts Out of Season

m_wms-6028633cb0edd47fe5c42cc1_Feb_14_2021_24_11_28
Basketball

Mark Williams Has Career Day in Duke's Win Over NC State

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-110
Basketball

Live Blog: Duke at NC State

coleman_improving-6025afdbb0edd47fe5c41c34_Feb_11_2021_22_38_25
Basketball

Duke's Henry Coleman Making Steady Improvement

moore_nd-602323400301654fa569494e_Feb_10_2021_24_26_04
Basketball

Wendell Moore: A Sign of Progress Would Be a Win For Us

k_nd-602329b4b0edd47fe5c3fe70_Feb_10_2021_24_35_20
Basketball

Coach K on Falling Below .500: This Will Pay Off at Some Point