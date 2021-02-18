Duke Blows Out Wake Forest

Duke moved back above .500 on the season with a win at Wake Forest on Wednesday night. For the second straight game, the Blue Devils jumped out to a big lead and rolled to victory. Duke led by as many as 29 points, winning 84-60 in Winston-Salem, on the Heels of a 16-point win at NC State.

“We played really well. We’ve had six straight days – the two before NC State and then NC State – where we just had great practices and worked so hard, and then it translated to the NC State game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “I gave them off Sunday. Again, we had two great days where these guys are working so hard, and then it translated tonight. My staff has done a good job. We changed our ball screen defense a week ago to better suit this team, and our kids have really done that well. Knock on wood, we can keep it going. We’re getting contributions from everybody. Really good performance by our kids.”

The Blue Devils shot 54.1 percent for the game, including 11-of-25 from three.

“They’re getting accustomed,” Coach K said. “They’ve formed a little chemistry. I think when you play that hard on the defensive end, you play better offense. You’re more physical and you run the offense harder. You can’t play that hard on defense and then not play hard on offense. From the seven to the five-minute mark, we didn’t run good offense. I think that’s the other key – they’re just playing hard and I think it’s translated. They’re sharing the ball. To have 17 assists and only six turnovers is really a good performance. I was really worried about the game because Steve [Forbes] has done such a good job with his team. They can shoot the ball and they have a movement offense, and our guys did a good job of defending them. Hopefully, we can keep that going.”