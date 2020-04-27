BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Report: Duke Books Exhibition Opponent For Halloween

ShawnKrest

Duke basketball normally bypasses a preseason secret scrimmage against another Division I program in order to play two exhibition games. One of those exhibitions is normally against an HBCU, while the other, traditionally, is against the Division II national champions.

This year, however, the Division II tournament wasn’t played, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Duke has reportedly decided to replace a game against the champions with a game against Division II contender Walsh. The Morning Journal reported that the Cavaliers would play Duke in Cameron on October 31.

“We were on a meeting and Coach (Kevin) Hacke said, ‘I’ve got some news for you, we’re going to be playing Duke on October 31, and everybody was like ‘What?’ I was very surprised and I’m really looking forward to it and I’m excited for it,” incoming freshman Luke Howes told the paper

Walsh was 25-6 last season and earned a tournament berth by winning the G-MAC conference tournament. The Cavaliers were not in the Division II top 25 and were expected to be an 8-seed in the tourney. Walsh has not played a Power Five opponent or any Division I team since a 2016 exhibition game at Ohio State.

Duke has never lost to the Division II champions in their exhibition series.

Duke appears to have started the tradition in 2007-08, when it played Barton. It resumed in 2009-10 and has played the Division II champion every year since.

Duke’s average victory in this game is 94.5 to 58.1. Last year, Northwest Missouri State put a scare into Duke before losing 69-63, which was by far the closest game of the series. Prior to that, the closest games were in 2013, when Drury lost 81-65 and 2012, when Western Washington fell 105-87.

Of course, the game against Walsh depends heavily on the successful return of students to campus and the college basketball season starting on schedule.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Chase Brice Tops Quarterback Board For 2021 Senior Bowl

Chase Brice has yet to win the starting job at Duke, and he still has two years of eligibility left, but that hasn't stopped him from topping the quarterback board for the 2021 Senior Bowl.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Katrenick: Doesn't Take a Whole Lot For Me to Get Power on the Ball

Duke's Chris Katrenick entered spring practice as the starter. With spring ball's sudden end, he remains the incumbent QB1 as he tries to continue the progress he's made while home in Chicago.

ShawnKrest

Reports: Trevon McSwain to sign with Bears as Undrafted Free Agent

Duke defensive tackle Trevon McSwain didn't get selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but according to reports within hours of the end of the draft, he was close to signing with the Chicago Bears.

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread Day Three

It might be an upset, but seven Duke seniors have a chance of hearing their names called today. Even if they aren't drafted, odds are they'll have an NFL team by the end of the day, via free agent contract. We'll have all the updates and analysis from the final four rounds of the NFL Draft

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread, Day Two

Duke isn't likely to see any players drafted on Day Two of the NFL Draft, but there's still plenty of action and drama as the second and third rounds are held remotely. Duke opponents Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame should all have players taken, and the Giants will continue to support QB Daniel Jones. We'll have all the news and analysis from night two

ShawnKrest

Luca Diamont: "It Comes Down to My Athleticism"

Duke freshman quarterback Luca Diamont is working out in a house full of boys, as one of six brothers. "Growing up, it was always a dogfight, no matter what it was." Diamont talks about what he brings to Duke and his progress in recovering from an offseason procedure.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: I Bring Poise, Experience, Leadership, Winning Attitude

Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice is "kind of in the middle," since he can't fully join Duke's program yet. But he's making the transition and talks about the decision to transfer and what he brings to the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread

No Blue Devils but plenty of drama as well as impressive background memorabilia in some ESPN at-home shots. We bring you the news and analysis of draft day.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the NFL Draft: Notre Dame Prospects

Duke played three College Football Playoff teams over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Each of those opponents will send more than half a dozen players to NFL teams. So, while Duke may not have anyone selected early in the draft, we look at some of the Notre Dame players the Blue Devils battled in 2016 and 2019 who might get selected.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Clemson Prospects

Since Duke isn't expected to have anyone selected early in the 2020 NFL Draft, we're looking at the top draft prospects the Blue Devils have seen up close and personal. Here are more than half a dozen Clemson players expected to be taken

ShawnKrest