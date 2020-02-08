Duke at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

It’s that time of year again. Duke and UNC resume hostilities in college basketball’s signature rivalry. The game tips off at Carolina’s Dean Smith Center at 6:00 on Saturday.

Normally, the two teams are battling for the ACC lead, a No. 1 NCAA seed and bragging rights. While all those are still on the table for No. 7 Duke, Carolina is playing for bragging rights alone. At 10-12, the Heels are below .500 for a Duke game for the first time since 2002. Their 12 losses before playing Duke for the first time are the most in the 100 year history of the rivalry.

To commemorate the 100 year milestone, both teams are wearing special 1920 throwback jerseys. The new look was unveiled online to outrage from both fan bases earlier in the week.

Carolina will look to Cole Anthony. The freshman point returned after missing more than a month following a procedure on his knee. He took the court after just two practices and the team struggled with chemistry and rhythm. Now back for a week, things may begin to click again.

Carolina will need him to drive and penetrate—something Duke has struggled with on defense this year—to have a shot at an upset.

Your officials: Ted Valentine, Ron Grover, Brian Dorsey