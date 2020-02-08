BlueDevilCountry
Duke at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

It’s that time of year again. Duke and UNC resume hostilities in college basketball’s signature rivalry. The game tips off at Carolina’s Dean Smith Center at 6:00 on Saturday.

Normally, the two teams are battling for the ACC lead, a No. 1 NCAA seed and bragging rights. While all those are still on the table for No. 7 Duke, Carolina is playing for bragging rights alone. At 10-12, the Heels are below .500 for a Duke game for the first time since 2002. Their 12 losses before playing Duke for the first time are the most in the 100 year history of the rivalry. 

To commemorate the 100 year milestone, both teams are wearing special 1920 throwback jerseys. The new look was unveiled online to outrage from both fan bases earlier in the week. 

Carolina will look to Cole Anthony. The freshman point returned after missing more than a month following a procedure on his knee. He took the court after just two practices and the team struggled with chemistry and rhythm. Now back for a week, things may begin to click again. 

Carolina will need him to drive and penetrate—something Duke has struggled with on defense this year—to have a shot at an upset. 

Your officials: Ted Valentine, Ron Grover, Brian Dorsey

Basketball

UNC's Cole Anthony Friendly With Duke Players "But When Game Starts, I Don't Know Them"

UNC's Cole Anthony is close with some of the freshmen on Duke, but that won't matter on Saturday. "When the game starts, I don't know them. Can't be friends on the court." Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Leaky Black: Duke Will Try to Bully You

Leaky Black was injured for all three Duke-Carolina games last year, but he knows what to expect from the Blue Devils. Black breaks down the matchup. Watch

ShawnKrest

Andrew Platek on Duke-Carolina: I Couldn't Feel My Body

UNC guard Andrew Platek has played a total of 15 minutes against Duke without scoring, but he has the second-most experience against the Blue Devils on the team. He explains what it's like to play in the game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Know Duke Is Going to Get an Amazing Effort From UNC

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski knows what it's like to play without a freshman star. Duke lost Zion Williamson for a month last season, and UNC has just gotten back Cole Anthony after a month. He knows UNC will improve and expects an "amazing effort" from the Tar Heels. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

North Carolina has a losing record when it faces Duke for the first time in 18 years and will have the most losses heading into the first Duke matchup in the history of the rivalry. But Tre Jones doesn't care about the record. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Tre Jones got a preview of the Duke-Carolina game when his older brother Tyus played for the Blue Devils. But he says it didn't help much. "You can't tell anyone about it, until you go through it." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke-UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

Duke always faces a hostile crowd on the road, but Jack White says playing at UNC is "not like just any other away game." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

Duke came out slow against Boston College, after winning the first matchup by 39, and had to come back to pull out a road victory. Jack White says the team won't make the mistake of overlooking UNC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

