Coach K Not Sure If He'll Be Back From Quarantine For Wake Forest

Coach serving 10-day isolation after possible exposure
A member of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s family tested positive for COVID. Since Coach K was exposed, he is currently serving a quarantine and will miss Wednesday’s home game against Boston College.

“There are guidelines that the ACC put out as far as testing and quarantining and all that,” he said, “but they’re not rules. Obviously, with the testing, schools do it differently. We do it every day. Most people don’t do it every day. For quarantine, the guideline says you might be able to stop it at seven days, but you have to go along with what Duke Health and local health officials say. Right now, they’re saying 10 days. So I will not coach the BC game. Obviously, I’m involved as much as I can be.”

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as interim coach, although Krzyzewski balked at saying that Scheyer would be “coaching the team.”

“Everyone (on the staff) is going to coach,” he said. “But Jon’s going to be the guy that’ll do the Zoom after the game.”

Krzyzewski is still not sure of his status for Duke’s next game, Saturday afternoon, against Wake Forest.

“The noon start of the Wake Forest game is right at the end of the quarantine,” he said. “I’ll have to get guidance. I hope that I’ll be able to do that. Look, we’re going to follow whatever the health officials say. I have confidence in my team and coaching staff, but I’d certainly like to be back by that game if they allow it.”

