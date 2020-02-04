BlueDevilCountry
Duke Now the Favorite to Win National Title

ShawnKrest

Duke lost back-to-back games during January, but that didn’t hurt the Blue Devils’ chances of cutting down the nets in Atlanta.

Based on updated odds from BetOnline, Duke is now the favorite to win the national championship, and the Blue Devils’ odds have improved since the January 3 update.

Duke had 10/1 odds of winning March Madness at the start of the new year, tied with Gonzaga for second behind Kansas, who was 8/1.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-2 since then and cut their odds to 8/1, tops among all NCAA contenders. Gonzaga, Kansas and Louisville are right behind, at 9/1.

Vernon Carey Jr.’s odds have fallen in the College Player of the Year futures. On January 3, BetOnline had Carey as the 3/1 favorite to take home the trophy. He’s now at 8/1, tied with Louisville’s Jordan Nwora for seventh.

2020 NCAA Championship - Odds to Win (Teams in bold have longer odds, teams in italics have shorter odds, others have stayed the same)

Team, 1/3/20 odds,  Current odds(2/4/20)

Duke 10/1 8/1

Gonzaga 10/1 9/1

Kansas 8/1 9/1

Louisville 12/1 9/1

Baylor 20/1 12/1

Maryland 16/1 14/1

Michigan State 12/1 16/1

San Diego State 33/1 18/1

Dayton 33/1 20/1

Florida 20/1 20/1

Kentucky 12/1 20/1

Oregon 16/1 20/1

West Virginia 66/1 20/1

Arizona 33/1 25/1

Auburn 33/1 25/1

Butler 40/1 25/1

Michigan 16/1 25/1

Ohio State 10/1 25/1

Seton Hall 33/1 25/1

Florida State 50/1 33/1

Villanova 33/1 33/1

Wisconsin 100/1 33/1

Cincinnati 50/1 40/1

Colorado 33/1 40/1

Creighton 50/1 40/1

Illinois 100/1 40/1

Iowa 100/1 40/1

Purdue 50/1 40/1

Texas 33/1 40/1

Virginia 25/1 40/1

Indiana 80/1 50/1

LSU 80/1 50/1

North Carolina 25/1 50/1

Tennessee 40/1 50/1

Texas Tech 28/1 50/1

Wichita State 80/1 50/1

Xavier 50/1 50/1

Marquette 50/1 66/1

Memphis 33/1 66/1

Penn State 150/1 66/1

Rutgers 250/1 66/1

Washington 40/1 66/1

Houston 80/1 80/1

Alabama 80/1 100/1

Arizona State 100/1 100/1

BYU Off the Board 100/1

Clemson 250/1 100/1

Connecticut 66/1 100/1

Saint Mary’s 66/1 100/1

USC 150/1 100/1

Utah State 40/1 100/1

Virginia Tech 150/1 100/1

Syracuse 150/1 125/1

Arkansas 100/1 150/1

Davidson 250/1 150/1

DePaul 250/1 150/1

Georgia 100/1 150/1

Mississippi 150/1 150/1

Oklahoma State 100/1 150/1

Pittsburgh 150/1 150/1

Providence 250/1 150/1

St. John’s 66/1 150/1

Stanford 250/1 150/1

Utah 100/1 150/1

VCU 100/1 150/1

Evansville 250/1 250/1

Georgetown 250/1 250/1

Georgia Tech 250/1 250/1

Iowa State 250/1 250/1

Kansas State 250/1 250/1

Mississippi State 150/1 250/1

NC State 200/1 250/1

Notre Dame 250/1 250/1

Oklahoma 150/1 250/1

Richmond 250/1 250/1

SMU 250/1 250/1

South Carolina 150/1 250/1

UCLA 150/1 250/1

Boston College 500/1 500/1

California 500/1 500/1

Liberty 500/1 500/1

Temple 250/1 500/1

UMBC 500/1 500/1

Vermont 500/1 500/1

Odds to Win 2019-20 National Player Of The Year (Players in bold have longer odds, players in italics have shorter odds)

Player, 1/3/20 odds, Current odds (2/4/20)

Myles Powell 17/2 4/1

Luke Garza 12/1 11/2

Cassius Winston 4/1 6/1

Markus Howard 8/1 7/1

Obi Toppin Off the Board 7/1

Payton Prichard 9/1 7/1

Jordan Nwora 11/2 8/1

Vernon Carey Jr 3/1 8/1

Malachi Flynn 12/1 9/1

Filip Petrusev 12/1 16/1

Caleb Wesson 9/1 Off the Board

Devon Dotson 9/1 Off the Board

