Duke's Individual Player Prop Over/Unders For the Final Four

Online sports books have released player prop odds for Saturday’s national semifinal between North Carolina and Duke. Here’s a look at the Blue Devil props and our take on which way would be the way to wager on each.

Paolo Banchero – Total Points

Over/Under 17.5

Our take: In his last 10 games, Banchero has scored 21, 21, 23, 10, 18, 20, 17, 19, 22 and 16. He had 23 and 13 against UNC in their two games. Leaky Black will likely take a shot at shutting him down, but Banchero seems to have taken another step forward down the stretch and will not be denied his shots or points. Look for him to go over.

Paolo Banchero – Total Rebounds

Over/Under 6.5

Our take: He split the two games against UNC, going for 10 and 5. He’s been dead even on his overs and unders for the last 10, 12 and 14 games he’s played. In his last five 20-point games, Banchero has averaged 3.2 rebounds. Duke will depend on him to score on Saturday, which may mean giving him a break on rebounding duties. Under.

Mark Williams – Total Points

Over/Under 13.5

Our take: He’s gone over in three of his last four games and just missed with 12 against Arkansas. He hit 12 of 15 shots in the two UNC games but only had one over to show for it. With outside shots likely not falling early, look for Williams to take on a bigger scoring load. We’ll take the over.

Mark Williams – Total Rebounds

Over/Under 9.5

Our take: He topped this, going double figures in five out of six games at the end of the regular season into the ACC Tournament. He’s only done it in one of the last five, though. In the cavernous SuperDome, there will be plenty of shots clanging off rims. Look for him to go over.

Wendell Moore Jr. – Total Points

Over/Under 12.5

Our take: He’s gone double figures in his last seven games and over in five of them. With outside shots potentially not falling, Duke will need players to drive to the hoop. Moore is one of the team’s most aggressive drives, although he misses more than his share of layups when he does. We’ll go over but take it at your own risk.

AJ Griffin – Total Points

Over/Under 11.5

Our take: He torched UNC with 27 the first time he faced them but had five in the second meeting. He’s gone under in six of his last eight games, and snapping that string with the SuperDome angles seems like a big ask. We’ll go under.

Jeremy Roach – Total Points

Over/Under 9.5

Roach’s drives to the hoop have been a key factor in Duke’s postseason run.. He’s scored nine or mor in his last eight games and 10 of the last 11. Duke will be looking to drive, and Roach will be leading the way. Over.

(Prop lines courtesy BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).