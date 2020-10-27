SI.com
Duke Freshman Jeremy Roach Scouts Himself

For people who haven’t seen Duke freshman point guard Jeremy Roach in action, he gives a self-scouting report of his game.

“I’d say I’m a scoring guard,” he said. “I get my teammates involved, lead the team, play defense, just do anything It takes to win.”

The one area of his game that recruiting experts said might need work coming out of high school is his outside shooting. Roach says he’s getting better from three.

“It’s definitely still something I’ve got to work on, just getting consistent in my jump shot. I think it’s coming along. I’m ready to show everybody in the season”

Running Duke’s offense is a big responsibility, but it’s also a talented group of players looking for him to get them the ball.

“It’s fun,” he said. “Just to play fast, just to know you’ve got guys on the wing and bigs that you can kick to, dump off to, and they’ll make plays, too. You’ve got guys like Jalen Johnson, Wendell Moore, Matt Hurt on the wing. It’s just crazy to play with guys like that. It’s just fun to play with that kind of talent.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has high expectations of his point guards at Duke.

“You’ve just got to be very confident,” Roach said. “You’ve got to communicate, be very vocal. That’s one of the main things. You’ve got to lead the team, direct everybody, make sure they’re in the right spots. Just be a leader on the team, basically an extra coach on the floor.”

