Duke Freshmen, Incoming Transfers Get Assigned Uniform Numbers

Blue Devils post 2021-22 roster online
Duke posted its roster for the 2021-22 men’s basketball team, giving fans their first look at which jersey numbers the newest Blue Devils will wear.

First of all, none of the returning players opted to change uniform numbers for next year. Everyone will be wearing the same digits on their jersey as they did last season.

That includes Wendell Moore Jr., who is within 108 points of becoming the highest scoring No. 0 in Duke history, trailing Austin Rivers’ 527 points.

Jeremy Roach will wear No. 3 for the second straight season. He’s still 1,787 points shy of Grayson Allen’s record for the number.

Joey Baker will again don No. 13, 704 points shy of Matt Jones’ record for the number.

Mark Williams again will wear No. 15. He’s 1,098 points shy of Gerald Henderson’s record for the number.

Michael Savarino will wear No. 30 again. He scored his first Blue Devil point in the ACC Tournament but is 2,076 points shy of Jon Scheyer’s Duke record for 30.

Keenan Worthington will wear No. 45. He’s 753 points away from Dan Meagher’s record for the number.

None of the returning players have updated weights or heights, each still matching last season’s roster.

For the newcomers, Trevor Keels will wear No. 1, last worn by Jalen Johnson. Zion Williamson holds the Duke record for the number at 746 points.

Jaylen Blakes will wear No. 2, which was vacated by NBA Draft-bound DJ Steward. The team record is 1,911 points, held by Nolan Smith.

Paolo Banchero will don No. 5, replacing Jaemyn Brakefield, who transferred in the offseason. Jeff Capel (1,601) is the highest-scoring Duke No. 5.

AJ Griffin will take over Matthew Hurt’s No. 21, which happens to be the highest-scoring jersey number in Duke history. The team record (1,974) is held by Trajan Langdon.

Duke’s two incoming transfers also received their numbers. Theo John will wear No. 12, last worn by Patrick Tape. It’s the second highest-scoring number in Duke history and is led by Kyle Singler’s 2,392 points. John wore No. 4 at Marquette, which has been retired at Duke, in honor of JJ Redick.

Bates Jones will wear No. 50, last worn by Justin Robinson in 2019-20. Alan Shaw (744) holds the team record. Jones wore No. 25 at Davidson, which has been retired in honor of Art Heyman at Duke.

Basketball

