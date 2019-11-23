Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke faces Georgetown on Friday night in the championship game of the 2K Empire Classic. The 5-0 Blue Devils earned a spot in the title game with an 87-52 win over Cal on Thursday night.

Duke met the Hoyas for the 2K championship exactly four years earlier, with the Blue Devils winning 86-84 in overtime to take the title.

The 4-1 Hoyas beat Texas, 82-66 on Thursday, on the strength of a 21-point edge in the second half, to advance to the title game.

Georgetown is led by former NC State big man Omer Yurtseven, who averages 15.6 points and 10.8 rebounds. Yurtseven was scoreless with one rebound against Duke in 12 minutes as a freshman. The following year, he scored 16 points with nine rebounds.

Mac McClung, who scored 19 against Texas and averages 13.6, and James Akinjo, who averages 12.6 with 4.8 rebounds, are the other double-figure scorers for the Hoyas.

A Duke win will give coach Mike Krzyzewski his 20 regular-season tournament title with Duke and his 100 win in those events. It would also be Coach K’s 218 win as the number one team in the nation, breaking a tie with John Wooden.

Starters are the same as last night: Tre Jones and the four freshmen--Wendell Moore, Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt.

Your officials: Brian Dorsey, Paul Szelc, Rob Riley

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
1 1

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

ShawnKrest
0

Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.

Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Going to Pull Them Out" of Slump

ShawnKrest
0

David Cutcliffe said he's not the one to pull Duke out of its losing streak. Not that he's not up to the task, it's just a job for the players. Watch

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
1

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

Cutcliffe: When You Face Tough Losses, There's Your Moment

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a disappointing loss to Syracuse last week. Coach David Cutcliffe says that gives the Blue Devils a chance to have their defining moment. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

ShawnKrest
1

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

ShawnKrest
1

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here

Duke Scoring List Update: California

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones moved past his brother, Tyus in an important statistical category on Thursday. Read more.

Duke - California Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke takes on Cal in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Stay with us all night for observations and analysis.

Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke center Will Taylor made his starting debut last week. His twin brother, John, is the team's long snapper but Will outweighs him by 60 pounds. The reason? He suspects Burger King. Watch