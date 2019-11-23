Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

Duke faces Georgetown on Friday night in the championship game of the 2K Empire Classic. The 5-0 Blue Devils earned a spot in the title game with an 87-52 win over Cal on Thursday night.

Duke met the Hoyas for the 2K championship exactly four years earlier, with the Blue Devils winning 86-84 in overtime to take the title.

The 4-1 Hoyas beat Texas, 82-66 on Thursday, on the strength of a 21-point edge in the second half, to advance to the title game.

Georgetown is led by former NC State big man Omer Yurtseven, who averages 15.6 points and 10.8 rebounds. Yurtseven was scoreless with one rebound against Duke in 12 minutes as a freshman. The following year, he scored 16 points with nine rebounds.

Mac McClung, who scored 19 against Texas and averages 13.6, and James Akinjo, who averages 12.6 with 4.8 rebounds, are the other double-figure scorers for the Hoyas.

A Duke win will give coach Mike Krzyzewski his 20 regular-season tournament title with Duke and his 100 win in those events. It would also be Coach K’s 218 win as the number one team in the nation, breaking a tie with John Wooden.

Starters are the same as last night: Tre Jones and the four freshmen--Wendell Moore, Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt.

Your officials: Brian Dorsey, Paul Szelc, Rob Riley