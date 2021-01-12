HomeBasketballFootball
Duke's Chris Carrawell, Henry Coleman to Miss Virginia Tech Game

Duke will be without assistant coach, freshman forward
Duke will be short-handed when the Blue Devils face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Tuesday night.

The team announced that freshman forward Henry Coleman III and assistant coach Chris Carrawell did not travel with the team to Virginia Tech as both are ill. Coleman and Carrawell each continue to test negative for COVID-19 but were kept off the trip out of an abundance of caution.

Duke has not had a positive COVID test this season, although coach Mike Krzyzewski missed last week’s game against Boston College due to a quarantine following COVID contact tracing.

The team did not announce whether the team would replace Carrawell on the Duke bench, although Duke’s director of operations Nolan Smith has filled in when Jon Scheyer missed time in past seasons.

Coleman has played sparingly this year, logging just 12 minutes in five of Duke’s seven games. He played less than a minute against Wake Forest and one minute against Boston College.

Duke has played its last three games without freshman forward Jalen Johnson (foot) and its last two games without graduate forward Patrick Tape (back). Tape is out for the Virginia Tech game, while Johnson is a game-time decision.

The No. 19 Blue Devils are 5-2, 3-0 in the ACC and has won three straight. This is Duke’s second road game of the year, both occurring in the last four games.

No. 20 Virginia Tech is 9-2, 3-1 in the ACC. The Hokies have won five of their last six, with only a Jan. 6 loss at Louisville interrupting the run, and have won five straight home games.

Duke's Chris Carrawell, Henry Coleman to Miss Virginia Tech Game

